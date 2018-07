I thought that's a photo from Swachh Bharat AbhiyanBut that Doesn't matters,modi indeed has worked hard in his life.One can curse his politics and policies but no one can deny this fact that he worked his azz really hard for climbing this ladder.There are few examples in human history when somebody so low has climbed to be so powerful that too in materialistic society like Bharti,where name,family and wealth of person comes first.