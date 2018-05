Expo Live’s Innovation Impact Grant Program attracted more than 2,300 applicants from 136 countries.

More than 4.3 million people – mostly women and children – die in impoverished remote communities around the world, due to respiratory illnesses. These illnesses are often caused by harmful smoke emitted from open fires for cooking that is fuelled by wood, crop residue or other solid carbon fuels.. Tajammul also builtThe firm. By 2021, the company aims to sell 375,000 cooking stoves across Pakistan, positively influencing 1.8 million lives. Sharing his plans to utilize the grant, Tajammul said,“Thanks to the Expo Live grant,Jaan Pakistan has also been a part of. In 2014, Tajammul also bagged the first prize for One Young World Summit About Expo 2020Expo Live is Expo 2020 Dubai’s innovation and partnership programme and. organizers are looking forYousuf Caires, Vice President – Expo Live at Expo 2020 Dubai said,This is the kind of project that Expo Live wants to support,.”Kamran Khan, Commercial Secretary at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi said,