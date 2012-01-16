What's new

This Pakistani Girl Says She Would Allow Her Husband To Have 3 Wives

Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
34,657
10
55,548
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This Pakistani Girl Says She Would Allow Her Husband To Have 3 Wives
By
Lyza Rashid
-
Sep 29, 2020
0
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brandsynario.com%2Fthis-pakistani-girl-says-she-would-allow-her-husband-to-have-3-wives%2F
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=This+Pakistani+Girl+Says+She+Would+Allow+Her+Husband+To+Have+3+Wives&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brandsynario.com%2Fthis-pakistani-girl-says-she-would-allow-her-husband-to-have-3-wives%2F&via=Brandsynario
https://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https://www.brandsynario.com/this-pakistani-girl-says-she-would-allow-her-husband-to-have-3-wives/&media=https://www.brandsynario.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/twitter.1-4.jpg&description=This%20woman%20on%20Twitter%20has%20initiated%20the%20four%20wives%20debate%20and%20people%20are%20interested.%20Get%20to%20know%20more%20about%20the%20debate%20here!
3 wivesImage Source: Twitter
This Pakistani girl on Twitter made a controversial statement that men endorse, and women loathe. Chances are, you have heard it a thousand times now.
See The Tweet

Women With Big Hearts”
Now, under the said woman’s post who has so bravely decided to challenge this notion, are men who have fallen in love with her. By telling her husband can have three wives, she’s disturbed the debate as old as time.
3 wives
Image Source: A Muslim’s Writing
“He will be so lucky,” they say about her future husband, “No,” said the women. If she was looking for husbands before, now she does not need to given the influx of men in the comments below.
Let this be known that any woman who allows is not better than any woman who does not qualify.
The Invention Of Comedy By Husbands
This is as misogynistic as it gets in Pakistani society, unfortunately. Picture this; a married couple is at some family function where the husband jokes about three wives. His other friends will laugh as if comedy was just invented while the wife will feel that tightness in her chest at being humiliated.
3 wives
Image Source: Zawaj
Not just that, often some exceptional fathers also joke about “new mamas” with their children in front of their wives. Because for men in our society, marriage is just that, a marriage. It’s not a relationship with a sanctity that you are in; it is a formality.
Oh, and don’t forget that sword on your head as a woman, “Islam allows 4 marriages”.
Islam Does Now Allow You What You Want It To
Men will use the argument of Islam to back their claims when it suits them the most. They will fight for their right to marry four times and to have four wives. However, how dare a woman fight for the rights Islam has given her? Or you can bet your entire bank worth that they won’t know what Islam asks of them about their wives, nope!
3 wives
Image Source: Seeker’s Path
Four wives are the ‘takya kalam’ of the men in our society. We are no scholars of Islam, but anyone who has even the least bit of knowledge will know that religion sets strict conditions to do that and with whom you do that. Having an affair and doing a second marriage in the name of Islam is not acceptable.
Stay tuned to Brandsynario for the latest news and updates.
www.brandsynario.com

This Pakistani Girl Says She Would Allow Her Husband To Have 3 Wives

This woman on Twitter has initiated the four wives debate and people are interested. Get to know more about the debate here!
www.brandsynario.com www.brandsynario.com

Kaween :D
 
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
1,363
1
1,703
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zibago said:
This Pakistani Girl Says She Would Allow Her Husband To Have 3 Wives
By
Lyza Rashid
-
Sep 29, 2020
0
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...-she-would-allow-her-husband-to-have-3-wives/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...her-husband-to-have-3-wives/&via=Brandsynario
https://pinterest.com/pin/create/bu...ested. Get to know more about the debate here!
3 wivesImage Source: Twitter
This Pakistani girl on Twitter made a controversial statement that men endorse, and women loathe. Chances are, you have heard it a thousand times now.
See The Tweet

Women With Big Hearts”
Now, under the said woman’s post who has so bravely decided to challenge this notion, are men who have fallen in love with her. By telling her husband can have three wives, she’s disturbed the debate as old as time.


3 wives
Image Source: A Muslim’s Writing
“He will be so lucky,” they say about her future husband, “No,” said the women. If she was looking for husbands before, now she does not need to given the influx of men in the comments below.
Let this be known that any woman who allows is not better than any woman who does not qualify.
The Invention Of Comedy By Husbands
This is as misogynistic as it gets in Pakistani society, unfortunately. Picture this; a married couple is at some family function where the husband jokes about three wives. His other friends will laugh as if comedy was just invented while the wife will feel that tightness in her chest at being humiliated.
3 wives
Image Source: Zawaj
Not just that, often some exceptional fathers also joke about “new mamas” with their children in front of their wives. Because for men in our society, marriage is just that, a marriage. It’s not a relationship with a sanctity that you are in; it is a formality.
Oh, and don’t forget that sword on your head as a woman, “Islam allows 4 marriages”.
Islam Does Now Allow You What You Want It To
Men will use the argument of Islam to back their claims when it suits them the most. They will fight for their right to marry four times and to have four wives. However, how dare a woman fight for the rights Islam has given her? Or you can bet your entire bank worth that they won’t know what Islam asks of them about their wives, nope!
3 wives
Image Source: Seeker’s Path
Four wives are the ‘takya kalam’ of the men in our society. We are no scholars of Islam, but anyone who has even the least bit of knowledge will know that religion sets strict conditions to do that and with whom you do that. Having an affair and doing a second marriage in the name of Islam is not acceptable.
Stay tuned to Brandsynario for the latest news and updates.
www.brandsynario.com

This Pakistani Girl Says She Would Allow Her Husband To Have 3 Wives

This woman on Twitter has initiated the four wives debate and people are interested. Get to know more about the debate here!
www.brandsynario.com www.brandsynario.com

Kaween :D
Click to expand...
Title: woman says she will allow her husband to have three wives.

Article: men are misogynist


Typical mangobaazi at play here
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker What do those Pakistani girls say? Is the title of the video right? Central & South Asia 60
S Most teenage girls exploiters in UK are of Pakistani origin, says Sajid Javid Social & Current Events 80
Leader Stuff Pakistani girls say - must watch Members Club 49
S Chinese girl visited Pakistan and praising Pakistani hospitality and sharing friendship stories CPEC 3
Falcon26 Featured Nine-year-old Pakistani girl beats Indian professor, sets world record in chemistry Social & Current Events 26
B To meet Pakistani girl, Bangladesh man walks 2,000 km to Attari Members Club 129
UmarJustice School for girls or water bills: A choice many Pakistani parents face Social & Current Events 2
Suriya Pakistani Hindus seeking justice for abducted Hindu girls Central & South Asia 31
AsianLion Turkish Girls Thank Pakistanis for Victory over India | Football Club International Fan Poll Turkish Defence Forum 12
S 2 Pakistani Girls Telling About Latest Condition Of Wuhan General Photos & Multimedia 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top