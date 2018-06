PUBLISHED MAY 28, 2018 07:42PMDESK REPORTThe book that explores the history of biryani and kulchas won best Asian cookbook at the awards!According to a press release, Sayeeda Leghari's Pakistan Heritage Cuisine – A Food Story won 'Best Asian Cookbook in the World’ at the 2018 Gourmand Awards that took place in Yantai, China yesterday. The coffee-table book was up against seven other cookbooks including(Hong Kong),(Israel),(Malaysia) and(USA).The book was also nominated in the Culinary Heritage categoryLeghari's book delves into the history and evolution of Pakistani cuisine, offering up insightful facts like the inventor of biryani was Empress Nur Jahan and the Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Qamaruddin adopted the symbol of the kulcha bread on his flag.“Through hearsay or documented evidence, I have tried giving the background of the creation of various dishes, which have come into our homes and daily lives, and while doing this I have celebrated our unsung cooks and chefs,” said Leghari at the launch of the book in November last year.The only Pakistani title to have been honoured at the Gourmand Awards this year,has been published by Markings, which has previously won at Gourmand for Lal Majid'sin 2014 and for the Pakistan-India collaborative cookbookin 2015.