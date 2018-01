This Pakistani boy just secured highest ever marks in Mathematics from Cambridge

Arez Hassan Brohi, of Nawabshah, is the first to receive the “Top in the World Award” from Cambridge for his performance in the O-Level Maths exams in June 2017

by Dawood Rehman | Published on January 20, 2018 (Edited January 20, 2018)KARACHI – A student from Nawabshah has gained the highest standard mark in the world for a single subject by taking the first position in Mathematics June 2017.Arez Hassan Brohi, a student at Bay View Academy, is the first to receive the “Top in the World Award” from Cambridge for his performance in the O Level Mathematics examinations in June 2017.His father Arif Brohi shared his happiness on social media. “It is a moment of enormous pleasure for me to share the joy with Ali Hassan Brohi whose son has topped the world in Mathematics from Cambridge in O Levels. Many many congratulations to Aarez Hasaan Brohi. Wish him all the best ahead,” the proud father wrote on Twitter.It is a moment of enormous pleasure for me to share the joy with Ali Hassan Brohi whose son has topped the world in Mathematics from Cambridge in O Levels. Many many congratulations to Aarez Hasaan Brohi. Wish him all the best ahead. pic.twitter.com/MADO8gKox3 ‘Top in the World’ refers to the learner who has gained the highest standard mark in the world for a single subject. This learner will be awarded the Cambridge ‘Top in the World’ award. There may be other learners in the world, or even in the same country, who scored exactly the same mark; since their achievement is equal they will receive equal recognition and will also be awarded the Cambridge ‘Top in the World’ award for that subject.