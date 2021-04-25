What's new

This 'Oxygen Man' of Mumbai Sold His Rs 22 Lakh SUV to Help COVID Patients With Oxygen Cylinders

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
This ‘Oxygen Man’ of Mumbai Sold His Rs 22 Lakh SUV to Help COVID Patients With Oxygen Cylinders



With the money he got after selling his Ford Endeavor, Shahnawaz bought 160 oxygen cylinders to provide to the needy.
By Trending Desk | Published:Wed, April 21, 2021 9:46pm




Mumbai: At a time when the country is facing an acute shortage of oxygen at this time of coronavirus crisis and patients are dying due to lack of it in hospitals, a good Samaritan who lives in Malad, Mumbai, has become a messiah for the people in the locality. Popularly known as 'Oxygen Man', Shahnawaz Sheikh is working in the locality to deliver oxygen to patients on a phone call. His team has also set up a 'control room' so that people do not have problems in receiving oxygen at this time of crisis. Also Read - Delhi Reports 26,169 New COVID-19 Cases, 306 Deaths | Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Passionate about helping patients at this critical time, Shahnawaz said he has sold his Rs 22 lakh SUV a few days ago to help the people in the locality. With the money he got after selling his Ford Endeavor, Shahnawaz bought 160 oxygen cylinders to provide to the needy. Shahnawaz said that last year he had run out of money while helping the poor so he had to sell his car. Also Read - Maharashtra University Exams 2021 To Be Conducted Online For All State Varsities | Details Here


Speaking to a news daily, Shahnawaz said last year, his friend's wife died in an auto-rickshaw due to lack of oxygen and after which he decided to work as an oxygen supply agent for patients in Mumbai. To provide timely help to the people, Shahnawaz has also issued a helpline number and has set up a control room. Also Read - SOS: Delhi Hospitals Gasp For Oxygen As Many Report Acute Shortage, Several Run Out | See List Here

Shahnawaz further said that the condition this time in comparison to last year is not the same and this January, he received 50 calls for oxygen, and at present 500 to 600 phone calls are coming every day.


His team members, who have helped more than 4000 people, explain to the patients how to use the cylinders. After use, most of the patients deliver empty cylinders to their control rooms. According to Shahnawaz, they have reached out to more than 4000 people since last year.

Published:Wed, April 21, 2021 9:46pm


Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Aug 24, 2015
Future: After helping needy regardless of religion he was enjoying beef biryani and lynched by Hindu mob.

Moral of the story.

Shahnawaz you are a wrong man to be in India.
 
colonel rajesh

Nov 30, 2020
india is full of selfless men .
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
An indirect subtle rebuttal to hindutvadis calling all sorts of vitriol against the otherised religion.

All these individual humanitarian acts adds up to the goodwill.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

Feb 8, 2009
Patriotic Indians helping in times of need, besides the negativity all around such acts helps to reaffirm faith in ones nation and people. Salute Sir! Jai Hind!
a muslim hero???? when are u throwing muslims out of India to Pakistan? u should tell majority of bakhts the same thing..
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

May 7, 2011
a muslim hero???? when are u throwing muslims out of India to Pakistan? u should tell majority of bakhts the same thing..
Throwing Muslims to Pakistan? When did that happen? He's an Indian and doing good for our nation more than many here, nothing anyone says will change that
 
