What's new

This oversea Pakistani is tired of sending money to relatives

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
37,028
69
40,089
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This oversea Pakistani is tired of sending money to relatives

What should I do ?

  • Block my relatives
  • Tell them go away
  • Tell them cut the electricity line

What is a diplomatic approach to tell folks stop asking me for money?

May be for the FAUJI well paid that is not issue but for most people it is
This oversea Pakistani is on verge of , telling his relatives in Pakistani bye bye


Tired of Cousins begging for money



How do I tell my cousins that the FAUJI has f over Pakistan and this is story of all Pakistani homes
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,806
8
5,295
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
If you care about your family you’ll send them money and help them be self sufficient.
You can send through hundi or via crypto so Pakistani state doesn’t benefit.
But if you don’t care about your relatives you might as well just be open and tell them you won’t send them money.
It’s up to you on how much your willing to help your relatives and how much you care about them.
 
P

PakFactor

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
8,428
5
15,561
Country
United States
Location
United States
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
This oversea Pakistani is tired of sending money to relatives

What should I do ?

  • Block my relatives
  • Tell them go away
  • Tell them cut the electricity line

What is a diplomatic approach to tell folks stop asking me for money?

May be for the FAUJI well paid that is not issue but for most people it is
This oversea Pakistani is on verge of , telling his relatives in Pakistani bye bye


Tired of Cousins begging for money



How do I tell my cousins that the FAUJI has f over Pakistan and this is story of all Pakistani homes
Click to expand...

I'm sending money only to my uncle's widow due to my father's request. The rest of the family I've declined to send a single dollar as I or anybody have no obligation to support them. The issue I've seen is they become dependent on it and do nothing to help themselves.

Your parents help them but nothing of the sort should be done to support extended relatives, especially cousins.

You do not need to lose sleep over them.
 
N

NAVDEEP DHALIWAL

FULL MEMBER
Jul 15, 2019
382
0
266
Country
India
Location
India
From my experience, this kind of free money in long term hurt the relatives. They start expecting money and add that help into thier budget. So after few months they can't survive without it & become lazy
My dad is the oldest, so he gives money to his brothers , and I have seen them go downhill. I never made use of the money given in anything usable.

Easy money is usually used in useless things. Instead of Reducing thier expenditure, they just use this extra money.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,555
-40
4,681
Country
India
Location
India
ah, here's a whole thing on it:

Hawala or hewala (Arabic: حِوالة ḥawāla, meaning transfer or sometimes trust), originating in Pakistan as havala (Hindi: हवाला), also known as havaleh in Persian,[1] and xawala or xawilaad[2] in Somali, is a popular and informal value transfer system based on the performance and honour of a huge network of money brokers (known as hawaladars).

They operate outside of, or parallel to, traditional banking, financial channels and remittance systems. The system requires a minimum of two hawaladars that take care of the "transaction" without the movement of cash or telegraphic transfer.

While hawaladars are spread throughout the world, they are primarily located in the Middle East, North Africa, the Horn of Africa and the Indian subcontinent. Hawala follows Islamic traditions but its use is not limited to Muslims.[3]

Hawala - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
37,028
69
40,089
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
17,000 rupee electricity bill ridiculous !!!

This used to be 3000 rupee to 4000 rupee

Guys salary is 34,000

Fauji ka game destroying Pakistani homes
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
37,028
69
40,089
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PakFactor said:
One of my cousin's electric bills is almost 35,000 Rupees monthly in Lahore.
Click to expand...

It also matters what the person's salary is if you make higher salary you can afford bigger bill
But if someone whose income is not proper middle class

Things are piling up now


All of this is happening because FAUJ has a big fat ego !!! and they can't let Civilians run country just like in 1971 they had a ego problem

Just like in 1965 they had ego problem not letting Fatima Jinnah Win Election
 
E

epebble

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
2,384
0
1,554
Country
United States
Location
United States
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
This oversea Pakistani is tired of sending money to relatives

What should I do ?

  • Block my relatives
  • Tell them go away
  • Tell them cut the electricity line

What is a diplomatic approach to tell folks stop asking me for money?

May be for the FAUJI well paid that is not issue but for most people it is
This oversea Pakistani is on verge of , telling his relatives in Pakistani bye bye


Tired of Cousins begging for money



How do I tell my cousins that the FAUJI has f over Pakistan and this is story of all Pakistani homes
Click to expand...
Unless they are too weak, aged or sick to earn a living by their own labor, sending them alms is a sure way to destroy their self-worth and they may eventually hate you for making them parasites instead of forcing them to become self-sufficient.
 
P

PakFactor

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
8,428
5
15,561
Country
United States
Location
United States
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
It also matters what the person's salary is if you make higher salary you can afford bigger bill
But if someone whose income is not proper middle class

Things are piling up now


All of this is happening because FAUJ has a big fat ego !!! and they can't let Civilians run country just like in 1971 they had a ego problem

Just like in 1965 they had ego problem not letting Fatima Jinnah Win Election
Click to expand...

He's low-mid class income-wise. He was very strict with budgeting, but inflation and increased costs of services have been wrecking him.

At one point, out of jest, I told him to turn the lights off at night when he's bedding his wife. Lol. He used colorful words.

epebble said:
Unless they are too weak, aged or sick to earn a living by their own labor, sending them alms is a sure way to destroy their self-worth and they may eventually hate you for making them parasites instead of forcing them to become self-sufficient.
Click to expand...

The one who's healthy and able-bodied to work has no self-worth to destroy when his hands are begging for money they would hate.
 
Last edited:
P

PakFactor

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
8,428
5
15,561
Country
United States
Location
United States
maverick1977 said:
made a tough decision, i dont send money anymore..
Click to expand...

The other thing they don't realize back home is even for Americans, it's becoming expensive in the States. A simple house selling for $ 300,000 just three years ago is now running almost $ 500,000, and then the bidding starts. That $ 500,000 house could cost nearly $ 600,000, and then you have interest rates from 5.5% to 7.2% now.

The costs of goods and services have gone up significantly here as well.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 3, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Clutch
  • Locked
Overseas Pakistani should conduct an Economic Boycott of Pakistan to put pressure on the Corrupt Establishment and Save Pakistan.
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
3K
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch
HAIDER
Pakistani Americans lobby Congress
2
Replies
17
Views
545
General Dong
General Dong
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Daily Mail apologises to PM Shehbaz over 'false accusations'
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
3K
sur
sur
P
What overseas Pakistanis can do to help pressure Pakistan Army
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
Sayfullah
Idea for Overseas Pakistanis
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom