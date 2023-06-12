AZADPAKISTAN2009
Sep 8, 2009
This oversea Pakistani is tired of sending money to relatives
What should I do ?
What is a diplomatic approach to tell folks stop asking me for money?
May be for the FAUJI well paid that is not issue but for most people it is
This oversea Pakistani is on verge of , telling his relatives in Pakistani bye bye
