This Mini Space Shuttle Will Deliver Military Cargo Anywhere on Earth in Less Than 3 Hours

This Mini Space Shuttle Will Deliver Military Supplies Anywhere on Earth in Under 3 Hours A partnership between the Pentagon and Sierra Space could build the foundation of military space transport for decades to come.

The U.S. military has signed a joint agreement with the maker of the Dream Chaser shuttle.

The two parties will jointly develop the Dream Chaser to transport military personnel and cargo.

Space-delivered cargo is a new priority for the Pentagon, which wants to exploit gains the commercial space industry has made.