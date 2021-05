Of course those Jews (with their Media power) will keep spreading Propaganda to split the unity of Moslem world & Chinese Civilization.



Because they know, as long as Moslem world and Chinese civilization get splitted, they will still rule the World order for Next century & of course Israel will be on our map for the next century.





Both Moslem world & Chinese civilizations have same Evil enemy, and as long as we united.

The world order under the jews will get eroded