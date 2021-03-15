This may be the First Glimpse of Our Submarines being Built in Wuhan Shipyard?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Two Yuan Class Submarines can be seen in the latest satellite imagery of the Wuchang shipyard in Wuhan, as seen below.
According to H I Sutton, a renowned naval expert and analyst "multiple Type-039A/B Yuan Class submarines are being built at the Wuchang shipyard outside Wuhan. The Yuan Class is China's most modern in-service diesel-electric submarine. It is in some respects the "kiloization" of the preceding Song Class. But it differs significantly from either the song or KILO class boats by being equipped with Air Independent power (AIP).
The Wuchang yard is likely involved in both domestic and export production. The Royal Thai Navy's first submarine is known to be under construction there, and the Pakistan Navy's are likely too.
