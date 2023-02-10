This may be one of the largest ecological disasters in US history.

mere mortal 1:
some theories say it's getting automatically downplayed by social media
because of the word 'Palestine'
Prof. Captain America - I'm more amreeki than George Bush Sr.:
Some theories are clearly idiotic.
mere mortal 1:
I think they mean something in the algorithms that automatically gives low weight value to anything related to the word 'Palestine', thus prevents it from trending.
It's not that far-fetched.
Prof. Captain America - I'm more amreeki than George Bush Sr.:
"Something" in the algorithms? Which algorithms would these be? And how can such a theory ben evaluated for its robustness?
mere mortal 2:
Facebook was once caught suppressing conservative views but of course denied it and at the same time changed for the better.
trending topics are selected through a combination of algorithms and staff. even when software deems a topic worthy, the human staff can put a kibosh on it
Prof. Captain America - I'm more amreeki than George Bush Sr.:
You mean private companies operating social media platforms?
That is a different kettle of fish.