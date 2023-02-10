What's new

This may be one of the largest ecological disasters in US history.

VCheng

VCheng

大汉奸柳传志 said:
US media made a big fuss over a Chinese balloon yet downplays this, brilliant.
It is all over the news:


50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train.
East Palestine Train Derailment: Evacuations ordered with rail car at risk for explosion following massive fire

Crews remain at the scene of a massive fire caused by a train derailment in Ohio.
Site Profile - East Palestine Train Derailment - EPA OSC Response

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

VCheng said:
It is all over the news:


50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train.
East Palestine Train Derailment: Evacuations ordered with rail car at risk for explosion following massive fire

Crews remain at the scene of a massive fire caused by a train derailment in Ohio.
Site Profile - East Palestine Train Derailment - EPA OSC Response

The OP tweet was about environmental aftermath
 
VCheng

VCheng

大汉奸柳传志 said:
I think they mean something in the algorithms that automatically gives low weight value to anything related to the word 'Palestine', thus prevents it from trending.

It's not that far-fetched.
"Something" in the algorithms? Which algorithms would these be? And how can such a theory ben evaluated for its robustness?
 
doorstar

doorstar

大汉奸柳传志 said:
I think they mean something in the algorithms that automatically gives low weight value to anything related to the word 'Palestine', thus prevents it from trending.

It's not that far-fetched.
facebook was once caught suppressing conservative views but of course denied it and at the same time changed for the better.

trending topics are selected through a combination of algorithms and staff. even when software deems a topic worthy, the human staff can put a kibosh on it
 
VCheng

VCheng

doorstar said:
facebook was once caught suppressing conservative views but of course denied it and at the same time changed for the better.

trending topics are selected through a combination of algorithms and staff. even when software deems a topic worthy, the human staff can put a kibosh on it
You mean private companies operating social media platforms? That is a different kettle of fish.
 
doorstar

doorstar

mere mortal 1: some theories say it's getting automatically downplayed by social media because of the word 'Palestine'

Prof. Captain America - I'm more amreeki than George Bush Sr.: Some theories are clearly idiotic.

mere mortal 1: I think they mean something in the algorithms that automatically gives low weight value to anything related to the word 'Palestine', thus prevents it from trending.

It's not that far-fetched.

Prof. Captain America - I'm more amreeki than George Bush Sr.: "Something" in the algorithms? Which algorithms would these be? And how can such a theory ben evaluated for its robustness?

mere mortal 2: Facebook was once caught suppressing conservative views but of course denied it and at the same time changed for the better.

trending topics are selected through a combination of algorithms and staff. even when software deems a topic worthy, the human staff can put a kibosh on it

Prof. Captain America - I'm more amreeki than George Bush Sr.: You mean private companies operating social media platforms? That is a different kettle of fish.
 
VCheng

VCheng

doorstar said:
You mean private companies operating social media platforms?
No, I mean PRIVATE COMPANIES operating social media platforms. I suppose comprehension is not your strong suit, considering that there is competition among private companies, each one trying to best everyone else, and their goal is to maximize value for their shareholders and/or owners.
 
大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

assessment from USEPA. I think China should ban alfalfa hay imports from the US for 2-3 years as most are from Ohio.

Ohio is also a major source for corn, oats, fruits and veggies in the US.

Try not to drink tap water if you live around that region



nfQ2r-exmjZcT1kSh7-sg.jpg
 

