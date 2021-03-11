What's new

This Just Might Be the Best U.S. Economy Ever

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

The U.S. economy might be stronger than it’s ever been.

It feels like an incredible claim, but a host of economic indicators are flashing bright green.

For starters, the goods and service sectors are growing at rates simply not seen in a long time. March readings for the U.S. service and manufacturing growth came in at 63.7 and 64.7, respectively. A reading above 50 indicates growth.


The combined services and manufacturing score of 128.4 is the best reading on record by almost 9 points, and corresponds to overall U.S. economic growth of between 5% and 6%, well above the 2.5% average of the past 20 years.

While the recovery has been uneven for some Americans, the few are not benefiting at the expense of the many. Economist Ed Yardeni recently wrote that his proxy for earned income is at a record.


The strong economy is reflected in the stock market, which is also a leading indicator. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed at record highs on Monday.

And there may be more growth to come simply because of the record amounts of government stimulus floating around. Eventually, that could lead to concerns that the economy is growing too quickly.

An overheating economy is the new risk. But we’ll gladly take it over the pandemic.

https://www.barrons.com/articles/this-just-might-be-the-best-u-s-economy-ever-51617712252
 
VCheng

VCheng

F-22Raptor said:
The U.S. economy might be stronger than it’s ever been.
That may be, but the dollaire is deader. And China economy is more better! :D

Seriously though, this will be the year of rebound as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. I would expect and hope that all national economies will rebound by similar percentages.
 
Beast

The days of US printing money to boast US economy at expense of others countries is going to be over soon. :enjoy:
 
zectech

zectech

Beast said:
The days of US printing money to boast US economy at expense of others countries is going to be over soon. :enjoy:
Except China has not been bidding up the price of gold with gold investors. Gold investors have left investing in gold because of the mass manipulation to keep pm prices low to make the dollar look strong. Instead China has allowed cia bitcoins to replace gold as the anti-dollar play, and no matter the price of bitcoin, dollar is invulnerable to bitcoin. So if the dollar is to end soon, a worse ponzi scheme is planned to replace dollars.

Better keep the existing dollars in the US and prepare for the worst when cia bitcoins are the world currency.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

US economy grow 100 trillion USD this year and leaves China in the dust.
VCheng said:
Seriously though, this will be the year of rebound as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.
Money is all that matters. Who cares about all these new covid cases? Like seriously.

