F-22Raptor
- Jun 19, 2014
The U.S. economy might be stronger than it’s ever been.
It feels like an incredible claim, but a host of economic indicators are flashing bright green.
For starters, the goods and service sectors are growing at rates simply not seen in a long time. March readings for the U.S. service and manufacturing growth came in at 63.7 and 64.7, respectively. A reading above 50 indicates growth.
The combined services and manufacturing score of 128.4 is the best reading on record by almost 9 points, and corresponds to overall U.S. economic growth of between 5% and 6%, well above the 2.5% average of the past 20 years.
While the recovery has been uneven for some Americans, the few are not benefiting at the expense of the many. Economist Ed Yardeni recently wrote that his proxy for earned income is at a record.
The strong economy is reflected in the stock market, which is also a leading indicator. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed at record highs on Monday.
And there may be more growth to come simply because of the record amounts of government stimulus floating around. Eventually, that could lead to concerns that the economy is growing too quickly.
An overheating economy is the new risk. But we’ll gladly take it over the pandemic.
https://www.barrons.com/articles/this-just-might-be-the-best-u-s-economy-ever-51617712252
