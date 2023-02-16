What's new

‘This isn’t my govt’ : Maryam distances herself from Shehbaz-led regime

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
91,563
98
148,038
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
;l;l;l

‘This isn’t my govt’: Maryam distances herself from Shehbaz-led regime​

Pakistan can only move forward when Nawaz Sharif returns to country, says PML-N leader

News Desk
February 16, 2023


maryam-nawaz1673028527-0.jpg


PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has apparently distanced herself from the coalition government led by his uncle Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that her party is not responsible for its performance.

The ruling party leader reportedly made these remarks in a recent meeting with the representatives of PML-N’s youth wing, Express News reported on Thursday.

“This is not my government. Our government will be when Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan,” the party sources quoted her as saying during the meeting.

According to party sources, the coalition partners are playing blame game over the poor performance of the federal government.

During the huddle, the PML-N chief organiser tried to absolve her party of current economic and other crises, stating that she is not part of the coalition government.

According to party insiders, Maryam said that the PML-N cannot be blamed for the performance of the coalition government led by PM Shehbaz.

“Our government will be formed when Nawaz Sharif is in Pakistan. Only Nawaz Sharif can take Pakistan forward,” she was quoted as saying.

Her statement comes as the PML-N-led government is under immense pressure over skyrocketing inflation and soaring food prices ahead of the general elections scheduled to take place later this year.

Amid spiralling inflation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday formally unveiled a Rs170 billion mini-budget that carried some highly inflationary measures but spared the commercial banks and traders of any new taxation, weakening the coalition government’s case of putting burden on the sectors which could bear it the most.

The Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 also contained some measures, which have failed to yield any significant revenues in the past such as the imposition of 10% advance income tax on public-private gatherings and functions.

“Pakistan has reached an understanding with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] during January 31-February 9th staff-level visit and the most important element of it was to introduce Rs170 billion worth additional taxes,” Dar said while introducing the finance bill in the National Assembly.


tribune.com.pk

Maryam 'distances herself' from PM Shehbaz-led regime | The Express Tribune

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has apparently distanced herself from the coalition government led by his uncle PM Shehbaz
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Moreover, the federal government on Wednesday dropped another oil bomb by increasing the price of petrol by Rs22.20 per litre effective February 16 (today). The price of high speed diesel (HSD) was also raised by Rs17.20 per litre.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,502
11
31,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Getting full protocol, all cases are gone. Govt of Punjab sponsored political rallies .... she thinks whole of Pakistan is Pack of stupidzz...
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
20,588
9
21,788
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Kambojaric said:
Trying to distance herself from the complete circus that is the current government. Nobody will buy this.
Click to expand...
On contray every one will.
Expect her to be back in 2028 with bilawal taking 2023

HAIDER said:
Getting full protocol, all cases are gone. Govt of Punjab sponsored political rallies .... she thinks whole of Pakistan is Pack of stupidzz...
Click to expand...
Well she is right 😂
Pakistanis are duffers otherwise why would they vote for Nawaz sharif 8 times over last 40 years

Look at your interior minister mashallah has won 5 times

Imran Khan said:
میں نشے میں بھی ہوتا ہوں تو ایسی چول بکواس نہیں کرتا
Click to expand...
Bhai poori qoam nashey mein hey

Kayon kh Nawaz sharif aik Nasha hey
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,502
11
31,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ziaulislam said:
On contray every one will.
Expect her to be back in 2028 with bilawal taking 2023


Well she is right 😂
Pakistanis are duffers otherwise why would they vote for Nawaz sharif 8 times over last 40 years

Look at your interior minister mashallah has won 5 times


Bhai poori qoam nashey mein hey

Kayon kh Nawaz sharif aik Nasha hey
Click to expand...
ch**** ki kami nahi Galib ... aik dhondo hazar milta han.
 
Last edited:
F

fna

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2019
294
0
256
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
if shehbaz had any cojones, he would withdraw her security. give her the message and see her wagging in front of him
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
19,513
67
27,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ah yes, the good old bad cop good cop.

These morons think we are still muppets living in the 20th century.

Bibi aap ki cheekhain mar mar Ishaq Dar ko layi theen, aap hi mithayian baant rahi theen jab aap ka chor chacha PM bana tha, aap hi maujain kar rahi hain hakoomat ki, so stop with this BS.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,502
11
31,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ghazi52 said:
;l;l;l

‘This isn’t my govt’: Maryam distances herself from Shehbaz-led regime​

Pakistan can only move forward when Nawaz Sharif returns to country, says PML-N leader

News Desk
February 16, 2023


maryam-nawaz1673028527-0.jpg


PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has apparently distanced herself from the coalition government led by his uncle Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that her party is not responsible for its performance.

The ruling party leader reportedly made these remarks in a recent meeting with the representatives of PML-N’s youth wing, Express News reported on Thursday.

“This is not my government. Our government will be when Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan,” the party sources quoted her as saying during the meeting.

According to party sources, the coalition partners are playing blame game over the poor performance of the federal government.

During the huddle, the PML-N chief organiser tried to absolve her party of current economic and other crises, stating that she is not part of the coalition government.

According to party insiders, Maryam said that the PML-N cannot be blamed for the performance of the coalition government led by PM Shehbaz.

“Our government will be formed when Nawaz Sharif is in Pakistan. Only Nawaz Sharif can take Pakistan forward,” she was quoted as saying.

Her statement comes as the PML-N-led government is under immense pressure over skyrocketing inflation and soaring food prices ahead of the general elections scheduled to take place later this year.

Amid spiralling inflation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday formally unveiled a Rs170 billion mini-budget that carried some highly inflationary measures but spared the commercial banks and traders of any new taxation, weakening the coalition government’s case of putting burden on the sectors which could bear it the most.

The Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 also contained some measures, which have failed to yield any significant revenues in the past such as the imposition of 10% advance income tax on public-private gatherings and functions.

“Pakistan has reached an understanding with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] during January 31-February 9th staff-level visit and the most important element of it was to introduce Rs170 billion worth additional taxes,” Dar said while introducing the finance bill in the National Assembly.


tribune.com.pk

Maryam 'distances herself' from PM Shehbaz-led regime | The Express Tribune

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has apparently distanced herself from the coalition government led by his uncle PM Shehbaz
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Moreover, the federal government on Wednesday dropped another oil bomb by increasing the price of petrol by Rs22.20 per litre effective February 16 (today). The price of high speed diesel (HSD) was also raised by Rs17.20 per litre.
Click to expand...
This barking biatch...


ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has asked Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to explain why a hefty amount of Rs22 million from the exchequer was spent on the security of and the VVIP protocol accorded to the Sharif family during their appearance before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in connection with the Panama papers case investigation.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
20,588
9
21,788
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jango said:
Ah yes, the good old bad cop good cop.

These morons think we are still muppets living in the 20th century.

Bibi aap ki cheekhain mar mar Ishaq Dar ko layi theen, aap hi mithayian baant rahi theen jab aap ka chor chacha PM bana tha, aap hi maujain kar rahi hain hakoomat ki, so stop with this BS.
Click to expand...
Well they know they can fool you.
Maryum Play book is simple. Game plan is to hand it over to bilawal 2023 and then back to maryum 2028(with Punjab stay with her)

But establishment wants the best administrative guy i e Shahbaz sharif and ishaq dar...now they are confused because some of them think ishaq dar doesn't even how to add 2&2

So let's see hopefully this drama ends soon. Should have ended it way back but shooter wasn't qualified..they tried to save money on that
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
67,115
1
137,362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
اس گنوار عورت نے پتا نہیں ملک کی عوام کو پھدو سمجھ رکھا ہے

Azadkashmir said:
why no terrorist outft ever blow these guys up instead innocent by standers
Click to expand...
دہشت گرد پاکستان کے دوست نہیں ہیں دشمن ہیں ۔ اور آپ سمجھ رہے ہیں وہ پاکستان کی بھلائی کا کام کریں گے؟ دہشت گردوں کی بھلائی بھی اسی میں ہے کہ یہ سیاست دان زندہ رہیں اور ملک کو تباہ کرتے رہیں جیسے دہشت گرد کر رہے ہیں
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran's selectors regret bringing him into power: Maryam
2
Replies
17
Views
851
Gripen9
Gripen9
HAIDER
Maryam Nawaz appointed PML-N senior vice president, authorised to ‘reorganise’ party
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Sardar Mehtab Abbasi steps down from PML-N post
Replies
3
Views
247
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz castigates judiciary for 'facilitating some Quarters
Replies
9
Views
369
HAIDER
HAIDER
ziaulislam
All those who conspired against Nawaz ‘met their fate’: Maryam
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom