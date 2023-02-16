‘This isn’t my govt’: Maryam distances herself from Shehbaz-led regime​

Pakistan can only move forward when Nawaz Sharif returns to country, says PML-N leader

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has apparently distanced herself from the coalition government led by his uncle Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that her party is not responsible for its performance.

The ruling party leader reportedly made these remarks in a recent meeting with the representatives of PML-N's youth wing, Express News reported on Thursday.

"This is not my government. Our government will be when Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan," the party sources quoted her as saying during the meeting.

According to party sources, the coalition partners are playing blame game over the poor performance of the federal government.

During the huddle, the PML-N chief organiser tried to absolve her party of current economic and other crises, stating that she is not part of the coalition government.

According to party insiders, Maryam said that the PML-N cannot be blamed for the performance of the coalition government led by PM Shehbaz.

"Our government will be formed when Nawaz Sharif is in Pakistan. Only Nawaz Sharif can take Pakistan forward," she was quoted as saying.

Her statement comes as the PML-N-led government is under immense pressure over skyrocketing inflation and soaring food prices ahead of the general elections scheduled to take place later this year.

Amid spiralling inflation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday formally unveiled a Rs170 billion mini-budget that carried some highly inflationary measures but spared the commercial banks and traders of any new taxation, weakening the coalition government's case of putting burden on the sectors which could bear it the most.

The Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 also contained some measures, which have failed to yield any significant revenues in the past such as the imposition of 10% advance income tax on public-private gatherings and functions.

"Pakistan has reached an understanding with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] during January 31-February 9th staff-level visit and the most important element of it was to introduce Rs170 billion worth additional taxes," Dar said while introducing the finance bill in the National Assembly.

Moreover, the federal government on Wednesday dropped another oil bomb by increasing the price of petrol by Rs22.20 per litre effective February 16 (today). The price of high speed diesel (HSD) was also raised by Rs17.20 per litre.