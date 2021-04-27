What's new

This is Why You Shouldn't Pray for "Tabahi of Pakistan" Ata Hasnain. Such Duas Come Back and Bite You

zeeshe100

zeeshe100

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2010
470
0
316
Most of the indian muslims are living life in india as second class citizens and muslims in india don't hold a right to have positive views on Pakistan if you say something good about pakistan you will be mark as enemy.
 
iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2016
543
3
1,094
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghost Hobbit said:
the General is a highly respected man. You are not good enough to comment on him.
Click to expand...
Only dogs will respect other dogs.
A respectful person is one who respects everyone, even his enemy. With worlds like those he’s anything but. And his country is paying the price for the incompetence of people like him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 1, Guests: 7)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom