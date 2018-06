I hold 30 children in my heart. This past winter, I visited a kindergarten in Sderot. The children there spoke no English. I spoke no Hebrew. A few spoke Russian. But the language of laughter knows no borders. When a child climbs on your back and rides you around the room like a horsey, you do not forget that child.

Make no mistake — those who rushed the border fence had one goal in mind, to end Jewish lives.

Israelis have the right to defend themselves and their families from those who openly declare their intent to murder them.

Hamas has acknowledged that 50 of the 62 were their own terrorists.

That leaves 11 deaths which may have been unnecessary, and if that is the case, each death is tragic. But Israel cannot be expected to wait until 11 or more Israelis are killed in order to stop 50 terrorists attempting to breach the border.

his morning, browsing the news as I began another day of the Ramadan fasts, I read that the yard of an Israeli kindergarten had been hit by a mortar near the Gaza border. Frozen, the only thing I could think as my heart started to race was, “My babies.”I have no biological children, yetIt was not their kindergarten that was struck, but it could have been. There were no casualties, but there could have been. Hamas did not succeed in murdering Jews this time, but they will try again. This is why Israel must fight.Innocent people, whether Israeli or Palestinian, do not deserve to be killed. Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. I wept in fear for both populations the night before May 14 riots. So when I heard people saying, “Israel killed 62 Palestinians, before any Jews were even killed,” my jaw dropped. Can these people really think that Israel should wait until the border is breached and Jews are slaughtered before they act? How can they demand that the children in communities along the border are left in danger? How much Jewish blood spilled would suffice?The firebombs attached to swastika kites flown over the border were clear in their message. The guns, the rocks, the knives, the burning tires obscuring protesters’ visibility from the IDF with thick smoke were not just there for fun. According to the Washington Post , some protesters “talked about their enthusiasm to break into Israel and wreak havoc. [One said,] “We are excited to storm and get inside… [and do w]hatever is possible, to kill, throw stones.” Two other young men carried large knives and said they wanted to kill Jews on the other side of the fence.”They have the duty to do so. To insist that defending Jewish life is not permissible until some lives have already been lost is heinous.My babies in Sderot should not have to be in constant danger from terrorist infiltration, mortars, rockets, and firebombs.