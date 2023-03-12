What's new

This is why God has Blessed Israel and Cursed Pakistan

Half a million Israelis join latest protest against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul, organizers say


By Hadas Gold and Amir Tal, CNN
of the country's other branches of government.

The package of legislation would give Israel's parliament, the Knesset, the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority. It would also give the government the power to nominate judges, which currently rests with a committee composed of judges, legal experts and politicians. It would remove power and independence from government ministries' legal advisers, and take away the power of the courts to invalidate "unreasonable" government appointments, as the High Court did in January, forcing Netanyahu to fire Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri.

Demonstrators clash with police during protests in Tel Aviv on Saturday.
Demonstrators clash with police during protests in Tel Aviv on Saturday.


Critics accuse Netanyahu of pushing the legislation in order to get out of corruption trials he is currently facing. Netanyahu denies that, saying the trials are collapsing on their own, and that the changes are necessary after judicial overreach by unelected judges.

Israel does not have a written constitution, but a set of what are called Basic Laws.

"We are done being polite," said Shikma Bressler, an Israeli protest leader. "If the laws being suggested will pass, Israel will no longer be a democracy."

About two out of three (66%) Israelis believe the Supreme Court should have the power to strike down laws incompatible with Israel's Basic Laws, and about the same proportion (63%) say they support the current system of nominating judges, according to a poll last month for the Israel Democracy Institute.

"The only thing this government cares about is crushing Israeli democracy," opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said.

CNN's Michael Schwartz and Matthias Somm contributed to this report

Pakistan Imran Khan Lahore protests fail for the Slave Dalit Nation of Pakistan as people just don't care... They love Mullah Diesel Gay Bilawal and corrupt Botox Maryam...
 
"Israeli democracy"

(!?)

There is no such thing in "our colonial project" (Jabotinsky) in "the land of Canaan".

For democracy to exist there must first be Civilization, and there is Civilization when a power recognizes as Citizenship the population of the territory it controls.

Zionism is an ideology expressly based on a radical distinction between a dominant people and a subjugated population, similar to Sparta.

Helots - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
 
"Israeli democracy"

(!?)

There is no such thing in "our colonial project" (Jabotinsky) in "the land of Canaan".

For democracy to exist there must first be Civilization, and there is Civilization when a power recognizes as Citizenship the population of the territory it controls.

Zionism is an ideology expressly based on a radical distinction between a dominant people and a subjugated population, similar to Sparta.

Helots - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
Still better than the Failed Banana Republic of Faujistan that terrorises its own people.

Israel is still better than Pakistan for its own people.

Mashallah Israelis standing up for their rights and freedoms


But the godforsaken country like Pakistan of Dalit slaves can't muster one protest for freedom...



Allah only helps those who help themselves.... This why Israel is better than Pakistan
 
Pakistan Imran Khan Lahore protests fail for the Slave Dalit Nation of Pakistan as people just don't care... They love Mullah Diesel Gay Bilawal and corrupt Botox Maryam...
Pakistan blessings and issue at the same time is food security. Pakistan is very much self sufficient in agriculture to feed it population. Which means regardless of economic or political situation people will find Roti on their table unlike many other countries. Until and unless, people people feel the kick on their belly, they will not rise up for revolt or revolution.

Pait full, qom aram sy so rahi hy.
 
Israeli army love its own People and defends every precious Israeli Jewish life. Whereas Pakistani Establishment Army murders, rapes, tortures, terrorises and makes sex tapes of its own people here in Pakistan and even Kenya.

This is why Israel is blessed. And Pakistan cursed.
 

