Well, mate there's a difference between what will happen and what they plan.



Most Pashtoons are very patriotic and would fight for Pakistan but similarly you can find a few traitors like ANP and PTM and about latter I'm pretty sure that they have support of external agencies and there is a lot of circumstantial and even more direct evidence.



Similarly, zionists created BLA & BRA to separate Balochistan and according to their plans by 2014 Balochistan would have been independent. But Alhamdulillah it failed. Similarly they created TTP but again Alhamdulillah it failed.

