According to the Greater Israel project which the Israelis and Americans are covertly working on taking out Muslim countries one by one, their plan about Pakistan is the most disturbing one. They wish to cause so much internal chaos in the country the our entire country splits up into three portions: The entire pakhtoon belt featuring KhyberPakhtoonkhwa province including the FATA area is ultimately fused with Afghanistan and Baluchistan emerges as a separate independent state, Leaving only a small area of Punjab and Sindh to constitute Pakistan.