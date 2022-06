For every Educated sane Pakistani , the work Imran Khan is visible performed (with his team) as the color of sky



However , this is the battle we have to fight in order to reclaim control of country from a none reactive , and dormant institutes, who have lost ability to protect citizens



Reviewing the enormous good , and then scratching your head is a common action everyone does. No one can really understand why ?



How the Intelligence and Protection mechanism would fail on such a colossal scale