Bit surprised that folks should have expected anything other than a warm welcome. This has been a Pakistani tradition forever, regardless of what politics may be happening or not happening. Do Indian Sikhs really believe the propaganda from GoI, BCCI and other Indian organisations that Pakistan is some kind of hell on earth? The saffronistanis repeat their Mughal/muslim/Pakistani crap so much that people are actually believing it, and then become shocked when they decide to visit Pakistan.

