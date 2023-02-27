What's new

This is what our Establishment & judiciary implementing right now

Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,091
-6
14,843
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
0D9DC4BC-88F8-455F-AD9C-E77F3F6FBBB8.jpeg
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,091
-6
14,843
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-blitzkrieg- said:
Mujra is all you saw and thought about since your inception. Your usage of such language has a background so I would pray for you
Click to expand...
When they are trying their a$$ our hard to protect a corrupt & gashti and her father from the court trials , it means the protectors and their supporters belongs to 2 lumber families , hun araam een ?
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
6,069
3
6,765
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
When they are trying their a$$ our hard to protect a corrupt & gashti and her father from the court trials , it means the protectors and their supporters belongs to 2 lumber families , hun araam een ?
Click to expand...
If they are protecting them how come they are losing elections?
If they are protectiing them how come they are losing elections? All the cases are here to stay.. noone can be protected against nothing even cases against Imran khan are here to stay.... persecution is part of the political culture here .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Abbasi calls upon judiciary to ‘right the wrongs’ done to Nawaz Sharif
Replies
0
Views
160
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Mariam Nawaz direct attack on Judiciary and military in Sargodha public gathering of PMLN
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER
PaklovesTurkiye
MQM-P expresses reservations against PPP over non-implementation of agreement
Replies
9
Views
340
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Asif takes on judges and generals, past and present
Replies
1
Views
139
Riz
Riz
ghazi52
Corruption exists within judiciary too, is directly linked to ‘faulty inductions’: ex-SC judge Maqbool Baqar
Replies
0
Views
120
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom