This is what Indian Muslims should do.

Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
463
0
464
Country
India
Location
India
I have been thinking a lot as to what the strategy of Indian Muslims should be.

Instead of taking head on the state, this is what they should do.

Shaheen Bagh protest was a huge success. Muslim women blocked the street and protested against the CAA act. Indian state couldn't use force against women. Eventually Indian state crumbled under internal and international pressure. The Modi government does not even talk about CAA anymore.

Indian Muslims should start a civil disobedience movement. Muslim women need to block the streets and national highways. They won't face any police brutality unlike the men. And even foreign states will be sympathetic towards them.



Modi government will have no option but to give up on Hindu Rashtra.



@Drizzt @jamahir @Sharma Ji @ayesha.a @Sudarshan @Wiler87 @fitpOsitive @PAKISTANFOREVER @SIPRA @lastofthepatriots
 
Last edited:
Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
463
0
464
Country
India
Location
India
KendoKhan said:
Question? Why should they move to Pakistan when they are Indian citizens. I'm confused.
Click to expand...
Hindutvadis believe that Muslims got their separate country in the form of Pakistan in 1947. They should have gone there. They have no right to be in India.
 
K

KendoKhan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 2, 2022
74
0
19
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Akshay89 said:
Hindutvadis believe that Muslims got their separate country in the form of Pakistan in 1947. They should have gone there. They have no right to be in India.
Click to expand...
Well that is a bigoted view of the world, after all these people are Indian citizens.
 
Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
463
0
464
Country
India
Location
India
KendoKhan said:
Well that is a bigoted view of the world, after all these people are Indian citizens.
Click to expand...
You don't get it.

They think Gaandhi let Muslims stay in India even after they created a separate country.

They think India is for Hindus. And Modi/RSS will expel Muslims.

They don't believe in the constitution itself. So their citizenship does not matter.
 
K

KendoKhan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 2, 2022
74
0
19
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Akshay89 said:
You don't get it.

They think Gaandhi let Muslims stay in India even after they created a separate country.

They think India is for Hindus. And Modi/RSS will expel Muslims.

They don't believe in the constitution itself. So their citizenship does not matter.
Click to expand...
So basically they are terrorists. That is the United Nations definition of terrorism:

the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives”.
 
Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
463
0
464
Country
India
Location
India
KendoKhan said:
So basically they are terrorists. That is the United Nations definition of terrorism:

the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives”.
Click to expand...
Don't worry, Indian Muslims are not like the Hindus of Pakistan and Bangladesh.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,168
13
22,893
Country
India
Location
India
Akshay89 said:
Shaheen Bagh protest was a huge success. Muslim women blocked the street and protested against the CAA act. Indian state couldn't use force against women.
Click to expand...

Indian state put a pregnant protestor student, Safoora Zargar, in jail on British-era charges of something called sedition and Adarsh Bhakts like Wiler below were putting out social shaming and scandalizing against the girl saying "Oh, look at her, unmarried and pregnant". She was married but that isn't the point. They used their misogynist Hindutvadi ideas to shame her.

Wiler87 said:
They should move to pakistan and help pakistan implement Sharia.
Click to expand...

And let you implement Hindu Rashtra here, the jewel of human achievement and evolution ? :)
 
Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
463
0
464
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
Indian state put a pregnant protestor student, Safoora Zargar, in jail on British-era charges of something called sedition and Adarsh Bhakts like Wiler below were putting out social shaming and scandalizing against the girl saying "Oh, look at her, unmarried and pregnant". She was married but that isn't the point. They used their misogynist Hindutvadi ideas to shame her.



And let you implement Hindu Rashtra here, the jewel of human achievement and evolution ? :)
Click to expand...
But they couldn't spray bullets like they do when Muslim men come out to protests.

Just think.

Modi's master plan was CAA. Muslim women destroyed it.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

