This is what Indian Muslims should do.

I have been thinking a lot as to what the strategy of Indian Muslims should be.Instead of taking head on the state, this is what they should do.Shaheen Bagh protest was a huge success. Muslim women blocked the street and protested against the CAA act. Indian state couldn't use force against women. Eventually Indian state crumbled under internal and international pressure. The Modi government does not even talk about CAA anymore.Indian Muslims should start a civil disobedience movement. Muslim women need to block the streets and national highways. They won't face any police brutality unlike the men. And even foreign states will be sympathetic towards them.Modi government will have no option but to give up on Hindu Rashtra.