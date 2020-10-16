This is What Handsome Pacifist PM Has to say about the Two Attacks in Ormara and Waziristan

Is sai behtar tha yeh chup hi rehta
Who needed this useless condemnation in this time?
Would you guys stop kissing this hypocrite niazi as$ for once?It's a reasonable political response
ugh, i don't think Terror attacks are a new thing in Pakistan or are they?
What did you want him to do jump up and down like modi.
Pakistanis have always been kanjoos in nature that's why they like to keep those fancy Armored Vehicles stored in a nice cool and Dry place and avoid sunlight exposure so they don't wear out.Question is what our Army chief is doing?? What he did so far to protect the lives of our brave soldiers?? Is he ready to travel in Wazirstan and Blouchistan in suzuki Dalla?? Why not he providing APCs to our jawans?? They bought or made for who?
Another armchair general. Talk is cheap...action manPakistanis have always been kanjoos in nature that's why they like to keep those fancy Armored Vehicles stored in a nice cool and Dry place and avoid sunlight exposure so they don't wear out.
There are core commanders and they will deal with the situation in their areas.Question is what our Army chief is doing?? What he did so far to protect the lives of our brave soldiers?? Is he ready to travel in Wazirstan and Blouchistan in suzuki Dalla?? Why not he providing APCs to our jawans?? They bought or made for who?
Exactly...What Else he can do over it? You are right.I'm not even a supporter of the PM, but what do you expect him to say? This is a standard response directly from the PM.
you wanted to be a joker like indians? who instantly blame countries and talk about wars ?
