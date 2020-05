This is what COVID-19 did to start-ups in China

JF GauthierCEO, Startup Genome Marc PenzelFounder and President, Startup Genome Arnobio MorelixCIO, Startup Genome

If global venture capital drops like China’s for just two months approximately $28 billion in startup investment will go missing in 2020.

A 6-month drought in VC deals will wipe out a large portion of startups.

Survivors of the crisis will emerge as potentially massive winners at the end.

