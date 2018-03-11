/ Register

This is what an empowered and dignified women is like

Discussion in 'Seniors Cafe' started by Luffy 500, Mar 11, 2018.

Don't we need more muslim sisters like these to go back to golden days of islamic civilization?

  1. Yeah I agree. Its commonsense.

  2. No

  3. I am an islamophobe and do not have a mind of my own.

    Luffy 500

    Luffy 500 SENIOR MEMBER

    VIDEO: Muslim woman defends the niqab on Danish national TV


    A Muslim woman named ‘Sara’ defends the niqab in light of Denmark’s “masking ban” bill on the country’s flagship television channel DR1.
    https://5pillarsuk.com/2018/03/09/video-muslim-woman-defends-the-niqab-on-danish-national-tv/

    --------------------------------------------------
    The sister in the video is amazing. She did not restrict her reasoning to cliche liberal points like "freedom and choice" to defend her rights but used common sense arguments and showed a commendable pride and zeal for Islam and love for Allah(swt). She demanded her rights within the danish constitution and legal framework. As we would see, she also got due respect for her position from the host and some danish non-muslim parliamentarians. When you stand up for you values and abide by the truth people will respect you and Allah(swt), the Creator of everything that exists and the Supreme Protector will be your protector.

    To appreciate what this sister is really doing for women rights in the west and how courageous and dignified she is, just let this fact sink in - that she is living in Denmark , a liberal secular country in today's post 9/11 environment, where islam is vilified and everything associated with islam is portrayed by the media with an alarmist and negative tone. She is not only fighting against the negative cultural stereotypes & anti-islamic propaganda fueled by far-right lunatics but also fighting against the crowd of liberal secular "muslims" who only misguide and fuel ignorance of the non-muslims in their society. Muslim men piss in their pants and clean shave to attend a job interview even in muslim majority countries now a days and here we have this sister going against the global anti-islamic tide.

    May Allah(swt) protect and keep the sister steadfast in Islam and grant her and her family jannatul ferdous and make islam prosper and spread in Denmark.


    @PaklovesTurkiye @Iqbal Ali @war&peace @Psychic @Khafee @Apprentice @Banglar Bir @dsr478 @Zarvan @AUz @Dai Toruko @Verve @HAKIKAT @Arsalan @Samlee @Max @Khafee @jamal18 @Narendra Trump @mb444 @Mirzah @shah_123 @Avicenna
    @Meengla @Lagay Raho @Dawood Ibrahim @simple Brain @Malik Abdullah @Mrc @Fledgingwings @tesla @Timur
     
    Last edited: Mar 11, 2018
    jamahir

    jamahir ELITE MEMBER

    A waste of my download limit.

    This fool woman should migrate to Saudia if she wants to wear the full burqa. Oh wait, even the Saudis have been talking about the burqa ( abaya ) being a cultural element and nothing to do with Islam, therefore not compulsory for women to wear it.

    And she brought in Nelson Mandela much like another NATO tool, Tawakkol Karman, who had called Mohamed Morsi as the Nelson Mandela of the Arab world. Mr. Mandela must be turning in his grave. :lol:

    Fact is that this woman, Sara, are tools bred to create hate Islam among the Western peoples. Look at how the mullahs and mullans find refuge in the West when they get pressured by Muslim-majority socialist countries.

    Shame on this woman for spoiling the name of Islam !!

    And our @Luffy 500 is so naughty with the poll. :D
     
    Last edited: Mar 11, 2018
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Right to wear is as important as right not to wear do you have the courage to defend both @Luffy 500 ?
     
    TMA

    TMA SENIOR MEMBER

    Is she a native Dane or not??
     
    jamahir

    jamahir ELITE MEMBER

    I don't know. She must be a second-generation immigrant.

    @Luffy 500 may know. He's the thread creator.
     
    pak-marine

    pak-marine ELITE MEMBER

    Luffy number 500 and his classical polls ... i propose international bodies to refer to luffypolls , luffy research instead of others
     
    xyxmt

    xyxmt ELITE MEMBER

    Its very hard for westerner to grasp the idea of a woman willingly will cover her face or hair. They can understand why some men dont want to walk naked in men's shower but whatever reason given they wont accept that woman is willing to cover herself.
     
    Falcon29

    Falcon29 ELITE MEMBER

    As far as I know Niqab is non-compulsory and all I really knew growing up was that the Prophet's daughter(RA) and wives(RA) wore it. So it is basically a commitment one makes who seeks to emulate the historical religious female figures. Although I never heard about it in Islamic school as a child, it was never taught. Of those overseas that I know that wear it, sometimes it's because of the heat or they get engaged and fiance requests it. Which I think is insecure of those fiance, who are too religious from a cultural standpoint and give less attention to what they should be, which is your values. I also know some who do it because some of the historical important Islamic figures do it.

    I don't know why you're focusing on beard OP. Yes it is a Sunnah but you make same mistake very many Muslims make. You think Islam is thriving if people follow Sunnah but not adopt core values of Islam. The core values have to come first, and you educate people on the Sunnah which they can follow. We have to look inwards and rediscover what Allah(SWT) seeks from us. And both 'liberal' Muslims and 'conservative' Muslims have not done so.

    EDIT: Meant to spell out fiance and not 'finance'.
     
    Last edited: Mar 11, 2018
    dsr478

    dsr478 SENIOR MEMBER

    No because one is haram, the other is not.
     
    Well.wisher

    Well.wisher SENIOR MEMBER

    For me , an empowered woman is one who believes on herself nd has self confidence , is independent , kind and strong. ..

    Now whether she does Pardah or roams around naked ... has nothing to do with her empowerment , it's her personal choice.
     
    jamahir

    jamahir ELITE MEMBER

    Those are the paradoxes, yes??

    Self-empowerment whilst hiding herself from the eyes of men. Independence while she feels so ashamed of herself that she makes herself invisible. Strong while surrendering her freedom to those among men who interpret Islam wrongly.

    Paradoxes.
     
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Of one wish to go to hell let them you have no right to impose your morals on someone else
    Your demand os as ridiculous as beef ban or hijab ban
     
    Iqbal Ali

    Iqbal Ali SENIOR MEMBER

    I thought the niqab is not an obligation in Islam.

    I voted yes.
     
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    They arent property you can control let them decide what they want to do with their lives if they dont wish to be as religious as you buzz off you have no right to lecture them
     
    dsr478

    dsr478 SENIOR MEMBER

    If I was demanding it in a non Muslim country, yes it would be ridiculous.

    But I am demanding it in Pakistan, a state founded on the basis of Islam. So it's not at all ridiculous.
     
