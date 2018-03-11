This is what an empowered and dignified women is like

VIDEO: Muslim woman defends the niqab on Danish national TV A Muslim woman named ‘Sara’ defends the niqab in light of Denmark’s “masking ban” bill on the country’s flagship television channel DR1. https://5pillarsuk.com/2018/03/09/video-muslim-woman-defends-the-niqab-on-danish-national-tv/ -------------------------------------------------- The sister in the video is amazing. She did not restrict her reasoning to cliche liberal points like "freedom and choice" to defend her rights but used common sense arguments and showed a commendable pride and zeal for Islam and love for Allah(swt). She demanded her rights within the danish constitution and legal framework. As we would see, she also got due respect for her position from the host and some danish non-muslim parliamentarians. When you stand up for you values and abide by the truth people will respect you and Allah(swt), the Creator of everything that exists and the Supreme Protector will be your protector. To appreciate what this sister is really doing for women rights in the west and how courageous and dignified she is, just let this fact sink in - that she is living in Denmark , a liberal secular country in today's post 9/11 environment, where islam is vilified and everything associated with islam is portrayed by the media with an alarmist and negative tone. She is not only fighting against the negative cultural stereotypes & anti-islamic propaganda fueled by far-right lunatics but also fighting against the crowd of liberal secular "muslims" who only misguide and fuel ignorance of the non-muslims in their society. Muslim men piss in their pants and clean shave to attend a job interview even in muslim majority countries now a days and here we have this sister going against the global anti-islamic tide. May Allah(swt) protect and keep the sister steadfast in Islam and grant her and her family jannatul ferdous and make islam prosper and spread in Denmark. @PaklovesTurkiye @Iqbal Ali @war&peace @Psychic @Khafee @Apprentice @Banglar Bir @dsr478 @Zarvan @AUz @Dai Toruko @Verve @HAKIKAT @Arsalan @Samlee @Max @Khafee @jamal18 @Narendra Trump @mb444 @Mirzah @shah_123 @Avicenna @Meengla @Lagay Raho @Dawood Ibrahim @simple Brain @Malik Abdullah @Mrc @Fledgingwings @tesla @Timur