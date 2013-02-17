beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
This is the top-notch kind of parks that China is now making for its citizens
I love the shower facilities in the park for joggers and sports lovers, very convenient for exercise takers who don't have time to go back home after exercising.
This small city center park will be infested with homeless people if in US.
