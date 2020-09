Areesh said: The question is what exactly this guy is doing in parliament when his only job is to do malicious propaganda against Pakistani state and its military. There is nothing he is doing except this one job



If that is what we need from a MNA then we should make Arnab Goswami or Major Gaurav Arya our MNA or Senators. At least they are not hypocrites like this swine Mohsin Dawar

Agreed on these points & am so disappointed that despite of their whole set openly propaganda & vile activities, the corrupt duo is still part of Assemblies. Conclusively, I can say that it can be for the reason that you let a rat alive so he always leads you to the hole and eventually, helping you to deal with every other rat keeping him safe for the last shot. Well, that is my personal observation so all in all, we can condemn them, expose them for hypocrisy but kicking them out may help them to instigate more propaganda. The locals don't know much about their activities outside of area & you may know how sentiments & attachments works in those far north areas. Therefore, there time is not far but lest just say that we need to cut their roots at first instead of going for the trunk & a surface cut.