This is the new Lada SUV – With Chinese help the new model of the Russians

Lada has unveiled its all-new X-cross 5 crossover, aiming to start production by the end of the year.
State-owned AvtoVaz partially revealed its future plans for Lada with the presentation of the new X-cross 5, a crossover with all modern features and specificationswhich simultaneously raises the prestige of the Russian manufacturer.
The new X-cross 5 of course is not a model developed by Lada and is based almost entirely on the Chinese FAW Bestune 77 with which he clearly cooperates.
The new Lada crossover has not been officially revealed to the public, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. The first information and photos about the new Russian model come from its presentation at Lada dealers in Russia.
According to what has been known so far, the production of the X-cross 5 is expected to start before the end of the year. Lada aims to produce 10,000 units by the end of 2023which will be held at the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg.
According to the technical characteristics of the FAW Bestune 77, The X-cross 5 is 4,525mm long, with width and height measuring 1,845 and 1,615mm respectively.. respectively. and the wheelbase to reach 2,700 mm.
