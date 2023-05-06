What's new

This is the new Lada SUV – With Chinese help the new model of the Russians

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
27,682
-82
13,918
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
hellas.postsen.com

This is the new Lada SUV – With Chinese help the new model of the Russians

Lada has unveiled its all-new X-cross 5 crossover, aiming to start production by the end of the year. State-owned AvtoVaz partially revealed its future plans for Lada with the presentation of the new X-cross 5, a crossover with all modern features and specificationswhich simultaneously raises...
hellas.postsen.com hellas.postsen.com

This is the new Lada SUV – With Chinese help the new model of the Russians
--
Lada has unveiled its all-new X-cross 5 crossover, aiming to start production by the end of the year.
State-owned AvtoVaz partially revealed its future plans for Lada with the presentation of the new X-cross 5, a crossover with all modern features and specificationswhich simultaneously raises the prestige of the Russian manufacturer.
The new X-cross 5 of course is not a model developed by Lada and is based almost entirely on the Chinese FAW Bestune 77 with which he clearly cooperates.

The new Lada crossover has not been officially revealed to the public, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. The first information and photos about the new Russian model come from its presentation at Lada dealers in Russia.
According to what has been known so far, the production of the X-cross 5 is expected to start before the end of the year. Lada aims to produce 10,000 units by the end of 2023which will be held at the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg.
According to the technical characteristics of the FAW Bestune 77, The X-cross 5 is 4,525mm long, with width and height measuring 1,845 and 1,615mm respectively.. respectively. and the wheelbase to reach 2,700 mm.












@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech @Deino @kingQamaR @MeFishToo @gambit @Get Ya Wig Split @SD 10 @Viet @FuturePAF @Hack-Hook @Hamartia Antidote @RoadAmerica @jamal18 @Menthol @Dalit
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Lada X-Cross 5 Debuts In Russia As A Rebadged FAW From China
Replies
1
Views
209
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Chinese Automakers Outsell Russia’s Lada in Q1 of 2023
Replies
0
Views
47
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Chinese car brands overtake sales of Russia's Lada in first quarter
Replies
0
Views
176
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
The price of the Chinese crossover Li Auto L9 2023 in Russia has increased by more than 1.5 million rubles
Replies
0
Views
192
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
Chinese brands have replaced iPhones and Hyundai in Russia’s war economy
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom