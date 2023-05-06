This is the new Lada SUV – With Chinese help the new model of the Russians Lada has unveiled its all-new X-cross 5 crossover, aiming to start production by the end of the year. State-owned AvtoVaz partially revealed its future plans for Lada with the presentation of the new X-cross 5, a crossover with all modern features and specificationswhich simultaneously raises...

--State-owned AvtoVazwhich simultaneously raises the prestige of the Russian manufacturer.The new X-cross 5 of coursewith which he clearly cooperates.The new Lada crossover has not been officially revealed to the public, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.According to what has been known so far, the production of the X-cross 5 is expected to start before the end of the year.which will be held at the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg.According to the technical characteristics of the FAW Bestune 77,. respectively. and the wheelbase to reach 2,700 mm.