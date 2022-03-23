What's new

This is the fight between Western and the Pakistani Establishment (not political/internal)

This is not the fight between IK or Opposition, nothing to do with Imran Khan quite frankly. The game is something different and Pakistanis must understand this before its too late.

- IK on Prophet S.A.W (in UN)
- Islamophobia (officially resolution passed)
- Jammu & Kashmir (India & UN)
- OIC Conference (to World)
- Prioritizing Russia/Putin and China (over US)
- Absolutely NOT (to US)
- We are not your slave (to European parliament)
- Our terrorist sitting in UK tu kiya may wahan Drone hamla karoon? (to UK)
and so on….

Takleef tu hogi west ko kyonkay pehlay inkay tatu ye thori boltay thay ... West will never accept any such leader, especially of an Islamic country who thrashing and humiliates them publicly.

Western Establishment puppet aka PDM NOT ACCEPTABLE and that's full and final. Sheltering Pakistan's top criminals, corrupt and Terrorists like Altaf Hussain and Drama bagora NS. West just looking for these convicted criminals in our state so that they can pursue their policies and keep instability, spread anarchy & chaos whenever they want, and on the top, dependent on the US/west so that they can continue with their blackmailing tactics against Pakistan.

My question to this hypocrite US and UK, do you accept Nawaz Sharif and Zardari type corrupt/criminals as your PM and President? If not then shut the ****up and stop forcing your so-called freedom and democracy that suits your objectives in the region. We are already done with Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan etc
 
Last edited:
From the time Imran Khan said he wants to make Pakistan Riyasat e madina, an Islamic welfare state, International establishment became against him.
Also add Imran Khan's stand against not recognising Israel and taking a firm stand against Israeli attack on Gaza.
 
Last edited:
Khan sahib bhi lagta yehi kuch soch ke tasali mei rehtey hain. Tabhi unhe HyperInflation ki musibat aur uske aam awam per asraat ka ehsaas nai ho raha.
Bhai Canada waley cooking oil 450 Rs cross kar chuka hai. Meanwhile average wage range from 18,000 to 25,000 Rs for most of public.
Jo Haal hua para hai ghareeb ka , Beshak OIC ka Ijlaas bulwao ya UN mei 4 resolutions aur pass kar lo , Na hi USA ko Ghanta farak parta hai na Awaam ko trust me.
Dua karo Mehangai control ho jaey election se pehley in se takeh dobara Nawaz Zardari ka tohfa na miley. Instead of believing and cooking conspiracy theories.
Yehi halaat rahey to inko vote nai dena kisi middle class waley ne.
 

