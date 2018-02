According to the ex-Generals in their columns at the IDR, the last time China brought down one Indian SU-30 via EW near their border in such a way that IAF handed over an empty coffin to the dead pilot's family!!!!





In fact Mao had already set the goals: Tibet is the palm, and the 5 fingers are Ladakh, Nepal, Sikim, Bhutan and South Tibet!!! A palm is useless without its fingers....

Click to expand...