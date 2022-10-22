What's new

This is PMLN and Islamabad Police joint venture ...enjoy everyone

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

یہ سب خان کی کمزوری اور بزدلی کا انجام ہے ۔ عمران خان کو خود تو کچھ ہوتا نہیں دوسرے لوگ بھگتتے ہیں عمران خان کی کمزوری کا انجام
۔ آج ہی عمران خان اعلان کروا دے کیپیٹل پولیس کے جو افسران تشدد اور نورا گردی میں ملوث تھے وہ پنجاب یا کے پی کے میں آتے ہی گرفتار کر کے اسی طرح کے فوٹو بنوا دیے جائیں ۔ 3-4 آفیسرز کو گرفتار کروا دو یا انکی فیملی والے اٹھوا لو دیکھنا سارے سیدھے ہو جائیں گے ۔ یہ اسلام آباد پولیس والے سارے باہر کے ہین اور بیشتر روز پنڈی آتے جاتے ہیں ۔ اٹھوا لو 10-15 اور کراؤ لتر پریڈ پھر دیکھنا کیسے انسان کے بچے بنتے ہیں ۔ مشکل یہ ہے ایک طرف رانا بدمعاش ہے دوسری طرف عمران خان کھسرے کی طرح ڈرپوک ۔ نتیجہ یہی ہے
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Inside ISB i can understand PDM is in power, just like PTV, they will follow whomever holds the office.
But what's up with Punjab police than, especially inside Punjab, is PTI using these people to become PR martyrs for Public attraction?
Since they know PDM and Establishment have no self-control and will try to control and break anyone who says anything on media.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

khan didn`t make punjab police pay the price so now he will pay it!!!! too much pessimism!
اسلام آباد پولیس نے دیکھ لیا جو کچھ پنجاب پولس کا اکھاڑا خان نے حکومت ملنے کے بعد ۔ ایک ایس ایچ او کو سسپنڈ کیا گیا جس نے گن تانی تھی ۔ اس لیے سارے شیر ہو گئے کیوں کہ خان خصی بکرا ہے
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

یہ سب خان کی کمزوری اور بزدلی کا انجام ہے ۔ عمران خان کو خود تو کچھ ہوتا نہیں دوسرے لوگ بھگتتے ہیں عمران خان کی کمزوری کا انجام
۔ آج ہی عمران خان اعلان کروا دے کیپیٹل پولیس کے جو افسران تشدد اور نورا گردی میں ملوث تھے وہ پنجاب یا کے پی کے میں آتے ہی گرفتار کر کے اسی طرح کے فوٹو بنوا دیے جائیں ۔ 3-4 آفیسرز کو گرفتار کروا دو یا انکی فیملی والے اٹھوا لو دیکھنا سارے سیدھے ہو جائیں گے ۔ یہ اسلام آباد پولیس والے سارے باہر کے ہین اور بیشتر روز پنڈی آتے جاتے ہیں ۔ اٹھوا لو 10-15 اور کراؤ لتر پریڈ پھر دیکھنا کیسے انسان کے بچے بنتے ہیں ۔ مشکل یہ ہے ایک طرف رانا بدمعاش ہے دوسری طرف عمران خان کھسرے کی طرح ڈرپوک ۔ نتیجہ یہی ہے
He wanted to be Nancy mardella
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

He wanted to be Nancy mardella
Pervaiz Elahi takes orders from the establishment ... Chaudry brothers are known to be touts of the establishment.
But Gen Bajwa said yesterday, the military role in Pakistani politics has ended .....and again agents are on the ground ...
 

Sugarcane

Sugarcane

یہ سب خان کی کمزوری اور بزدلی کا انجام ہے ۔ عمران خان کو خود تو کچھ ہوتا نہیں دوسرے لوگ بھگتتے ہیں عمران خان کی کمزوری کا انجام
۔ آج ہی عمران خان اعلان کروا دے کیپیٹل پولیس کے جو افسران تشدد اور نورا گردی میں ملوث تھے وہ پنجاب یا کے پی کے میں آتے ہی گرفتار کر کے اسی طرح کے فوٹو بنوا دیے جائیں ۔ 3-4 آفیسرز کو گرفتار کروا دو یا انکی فیملی والے اٹھوا لو دیکھنا سارے سیدھے ہو جائیں گے ۔ یہ اسلام آباد پولیس والے سارے باہر کے ہین اور بیشتر روز پنڈی آتے جاتے ہیں ۔ اٹھوا لو 10-15 اور کراؤ لتر پریڈ پھر دیکھنا کیسے انسان کے بچے بنتے ہیں ۔ مشکل یہ ہے ایک طرف رانا بدمعاش ہے دوسری طرف عمران خان کھسرے کی طرح ڈرپوک ۔ نتیجہ یہی ہے
All of those claims that we are looking at conduct / compiling lists / will take action were all bluff. Public have given all support in Protests/ Rallies / By-Elections but PTI leadership (as you are rightly said Khassi) doesn't have balls to capitalize it. In my opinion PTI with gutless leadership can't fix the system even if public give them 100% provincial and national assembly seats. IK should stop politics and return to charity work, that's what he can do better.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

15,20K elite put on the guillotine in Pakistan. Sb sai hojae ga.

Need more guillotines.

We can do a skull museum, put in formaldehyde for people who want to be wannabe fascists to see.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

All of those claims that we are looking at conduct / compiling lists / will take action were all bluff. Public have given all support in Protests/ Rallies / By-Elections but PTI leadership (as you are rightly said Khassi) doesn't have balls to capitalize it. In my opinion PTI with gutless leadership can't fix the system even if public give them 100% provincial and national assembly seats. IK should stop politics and return to charity work, that's what he can do better.
I think Imran Khan knows the weakness of the people around him. Right now he is all alone ...what do we expect from Asad Umar or Shah Mehmood Qurashi ..only Fawad Chaudry is a bold speaker...Plus people are so economically oppressed, they are not in a position to come out.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

I think Imran Khan knows the weakness of the people around him. Right now he is all alone ...what do we expect from Asad Umar or Shah Mehmood Qurashi ..only Fawad Chaudry is a bold speaker...Plus people are so economically oppressed, they are not in a position to come out.
imran khan darpok admi hai bus bak bak kerta rehta hai
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

I think Imran Khan knows the weakness of the people around him. Right now he is all alone ...what do we expect from Asad Umar or Shah Mehmood Qurashi ..only Fawad Chaudry is a bold speaker...Plus people are so economically oppressed, they are not in a position to come out.
Public have already shown full support, that's reason IK was able to conduct back-to-back record breaking jalsas across Pakistan, win by-elections of provincial and national assembly, and most importantly he not arrested till now. Taking action against culprit and crooks in Punjab Police and civil administration doesn't need to be loud mouth and giving bold statement, on contrary less talk and more action needs to be done - there are enough proves to take fast track legal action and making example of them as Punjab government is in hands of PTI. Regarding bold stance, KPK govt. must ask chief executive of East India Company to answer where billions of rupees given to company for installation of fence and securing western border are spent because we again have terrorists roaming around.
 

