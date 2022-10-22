This is PMLN and Islamabad Police joint venture ...enjoy everyone

@Imran Khan ...sir ji ... Islamabad police ki phortiaann and look at PMLN mukhbar ... the fun part Islamabad Police officer don t even know who he supposes to arrest.. ..... lollllllllllll
اسلام آباد پولیس نے دیکھ لیا جو کچھ پنجاب پولس کا اکھاڑا خان نے حکومت ملنے کے بعد ۔ ایک ایس ایچ او کو سسپنڈ کیا گیا جس نے گن تانی تھی ۔ اس لیے سارے شیر ہو گئے کیوں کہ خان خصی بکرا ہےkhan didn`t make punjab police pay the price so now he will pay it!!!! too much pessimism!
He wanted to be Nancy mardellaیہ سب خان کی کمزوری اور بزدلی کا انجام ہے ۔ عمران خان کو خود تو کچھ ہوتا نہیں دوسرے لوگ بھگتتے ہیں عمران خان کی کمزوری کا انجام
۔ آج ہی عمران خان اعلان کروا دے کیپیٹل پولیس کے جو افسران تشدد اور نورا گردی میں ملوث تھے وہ پنجاب یا کے پی کے میں آتے ہی گرفتار کر کے اسی طرح کے فوٹو بنوا دیے جائیں ۔ 3-4 آفیسرز کو گرفتار کروا دو یا انکی فیملی والے اٹھوا لو دیکھنا سارے سیدھے ہو جائیں گے ۔ یہ اسلام آباد پولیس والے سارے باہر کے ہین اور بیشتر روز پنڈی آتے جاتے ہیں ۔ اٹھوا لو 10-15 اور کراؤ لتر پریڈ پھر دیکھنا کیسے انسان کے بچے بنتے ہیں ۔ مشکل یہ ہے ایک طرف رانا بدمعاش ہے دوسری طرف عمران خان کھسرے کی طرح ڈرپوک ۔ نتیجہ یہی ہے
Pervaiz Elahi takes orders from the establishment ... Chaudry brothers are known to be touts of the establishment.He wanted to be Nancy mardella
I think Imran Khan knows the weakness of the people around him. Right now he is all alone ...what do we expect from Asad Umar or Shah Mehmood Qurashi ..only Fawad Chaudry is a bold speaker...Plus people are so economically oppressed, they are not in a position to come out.All of those claims that we are looking at conduct / compiling lists / will take action were all bluff. Public have given all support in Protests/ Rallies / By-Elections but PTI leadership (as you are rightly said Khassi) doesn't have balls to capitalize it. In my opinion PTI with gutless leadership can't fix the system even if public give them 100% provincial and national assembly seats. IK should stop politics and return to charity work, that's what he can do better.
