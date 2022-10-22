This is PMLN and Islamabad Police joint venture ...enjoy everyone

HAIDER said: I think Imran Khan knows the weakness of the people around him. Right now he is all alone ...what do we expect from Asad Umar or Shah Mehmood Qurashi ..only Fawad Chaudry is a bold speaker...Plus people are so economically oppressed, they are not in a position to come out. Click to expand...

Public have already shown full support, that's reason IK was able to conduct back-to-back record breaking jalsas across Pakistan, win by-elections of provincial and national assembly, and most importantly he not arrested till now. Taking action against culprit and crooks in Punjab Police and civil administration doesn't need to be loud mouth and giving bold statement, on contrary less talk and more action needs to be done - there are enough proves to take fast track legal action and making example of them as Punjab government is in hands of PTI. Regarding bold stance, KPK govt. must ask chief executive of East India Company to answer where billions of rupees given to company for installation of fence and securing western border are spent because we again have terrorists roaming around.