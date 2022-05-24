What's new

This is Pakistan, not Palestine or IOK? Thank you Neutrals for this.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Salza
Now Punjab Assembly official reportedly arrested ahead of today's session - PMLN panicking big time
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
2K
Olympus81
O
U
Jemima Goldsmiths (and Imran Khans ) children targeted Pakistan Muslim League members
2
Replies
15
Views
665
One_Nation
O
beijingwalker
Chinese envoy says Palestine issue should not be marginalized
Replies
1
Views
166
UKBengali
U
ghazi52
No-trust motion against Parvez Elahi dismissed
2
Replies
16
Views
341
ghazi52
ghazi52
Akshay89
Aland Chalo: How did a Hindutva rally end in 167 Muslims arrested?
Replies
1
Views
309
imadul
imadul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom