This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place : Arab influencer on G20 Summit

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659942842490400770

An Arab influencer, Amjad Taha, posted a video and teased his fans, saying that this is not Switzerland or Austria but Kashmir, where the G20 will take place.
Arab influencer Amjad Taha(Screengrab)
Arab influencer Amjad Taha(Screengrab)
Ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar which is scheduled for May 22-24, describing the Kashmir beauty as a "paradise on Earth," Arab influencer said that this place has protected the Earth and may be the answer to climate change.

"This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It's called the 'paradise on Earth,' a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians all living in peace and enjoying their diverse land while contributing to world innovation and development for the future," Amjad Taha tweeted on Saturday


Kashmir ensures that despite the unrest and the violence, it's sheer beauty continues to mesmerize people and give meaning to famous poet Amir Khusrau's words even today, "Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. (If there is a heaven on earth, it is here.)"

Under India's presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22-24.

Various departments are busy preparing for the G20 meeting to be held in Srinagar, while many others have finalised their preparations.

Earlier, Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh expressed his excitement over the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to host the prestigious G20 meeting for the first time.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Honey Singh informed his fans about the upcoming Summit.

He said, "I got to know that G20 Summit is happening in Kashmir this time and is happening in other places as well of India... Goa and some other places. I am very much excited. I am right now in America. I am performing for my promo tour Honey 3.0 and I am gonna bring all my fans from America, India and all over and request them to go and support G20 summit Kashmir."

"Kashmir is a paradise. I have been there a long time back when I was a child. I want to go there again... not this time... but next time I will visit Kashmir soon. So this is a request to my fans to go and support G20 India."

Meanwhile, a joint mock drill was conducted on Saturday on the waters of Dal Lake by CRPF's Water Wing and Quick Action Team (QAT).

CRPF Commandos on Friday also conducted a special drill in Dal Lake as part of security preparedness for the upcoming G20 Summit.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1, 2022, and will hold the post for a year.

Tourism players in Kashmir believe that the G20 meeting can attract investors and tourists from across the globe.

The tourism industry has played a crucial role in the development of the Union Territory. However, years of instability have impacted the tourism industry, leading to a decline in the number of visitors.



‘Not Switzerland or Austria’: Arab influencer on G20 Summit in Jammu & Kashmir

Under India's presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Srinagar.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659573033776889856

Kashmiris in India are much happier & are prospering at a faster pace in spite of being conflict-ridden: Young Kashmiri journalist, Yana Mi



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660149162199875585


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659964437804253184

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659821472020578305


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659966935084277761
 
mashallah ! I been cheering on India - Saudia ties for a whiles now, spl after making friends with a Saudi neighbour who works here for a major saudi - indian oil giant company.
 
Amjad Taha Is Arab? 😆

Amjad Taha is one of the figures who is central to Israel’s public diplomacy attempts targeting Arab audiences, specifically regarding the normalization of relations between the kingdom of Bahrain and Israel.

He is one of the founders of the pro-Israel Sharaka Institute, lobbying for the recognition of the Zionist regime among Arab states.

After the 2020 “normalization” agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Taha traveled to Israel and met with several important figures in in Israel. The trip was sponsored by the Sharaka institution.

Taha is of Iranian-Bahraini origin and currently resides in England.

projectnemesis.net

Amjad Taha - Project Nemesis

Overview: Amjad Taha is one of the figures who is central to Israel’s public diplomacy attempts targeting Arab audiences, specifically regarding the normalization of relations between the kingdom of Bahrain and Israel. Taha is also the Regional Director of the little-known Middle East Studies...
projectnemesis.net projectnemesis.net

He sounds more like an Israeli spokesperson.
 

