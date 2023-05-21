Amjad Taha - Project Nemesis Overview: Amjad Taha is one of the figures who is central to Israel’s public diplomacy attempts targeting Arab audiences, specifically regarding the normalization of relations between the kingdom of Bahrain and Israel. Taha is also the Regional Director of the little-known Middle East Studies...

Amjad Taha Is Arab? 😆Amjad Taha is one of the figures who is central to Israel’s public diplomacy attempts targeting Arab audiences, specifically regarding the normalization of relations between the kingdom of Bahrain and Israel.He is one of the founders of the pro-Israel Sharaka Institute, lobbying for the recognition of the Zionist regime among Arab states.After the 2020 “normalization” agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Taha traveled to Israel and met with several important figures in in Israel. The trip was sponsored by the Sharaka institution.Taha is of Iranian-Bahraini origin and currently resides in England.He sounds more like an Israeli spokesperson.