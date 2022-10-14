What's new

This is not right, govt should resolve the terror issue quickly as possible Swat region

Swat attack: NSC reaffirms resolve to fight terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee on Friday reaffirmed its resolve to fight terrorism and reiterated that the sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain.The NSC met at the Prime Minister's...
Swat attack: NSC reaffirms resolve to fight terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee on Friday reaffirmed its resolve to fight terrorism and reiterated that the sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain.The NSC met at the Prime Minister's...
A couple of months ago, when the locals of Swat were crying and protesting on the re-arrival of TTP, the military was busy in politics (still is) and calling it disinformation. Serving officers were kidnapped, members of peace force killed and yet the military called everything propaganda. Today when the terrorists are kidnapping sitting ministers and foreign tourists, terrorising the local populace, killing school going children and kidnapping for ransom, the great army is now showing resolve to fight? After everything has happened? What good was that border wall and the hundreds of forts? If you go to Swat, the locals have nothing but hate for the military because when they were out protesting, the military was calling it propaganda. And federal government is busy blaming PTI for TTP reemergence when ISPR publicly stated these were “good Taliban just wanting to return home from Afghanistan” through a border that “PTI ministers and workers man and protect”. Renting our soldiers to Arab countries while allowing our own to die is something only this great army is capable of. And not just that, but when the country was extremely stable, and people were experiencing the best, the very military couldn’t digest it and pushed it to the brink of collapse. And today, it’s busy torturing kids and senior citizens for naming the main characters behind the chaos.

Even in ex-FATA (SW), someone I know received ransom threats from terrorists. When they contacted military higher ups, they were told they won’t be threatened anymore as those asking for ransom were “apney bandey”
 

