This is not HOGWARTS ,This is GC Lahore: The Last Follower x Harry Potter Festival

Event Date: November 29, 2021

Event Venue: GC University

Event Introduction: The Last Follower and The Resurrection of Voldemort is Pakistan`s / Asia`s first-ever Fan made Harry Potter Film produced by Khayaali Production. The film was released for a public screening back in March 2020, over 6,000 people attended 12 shows in just 4 days and received an astonishing amount of great and positive feedback. We received a massive amount of requests for more shows however due to the Covid-19 situation all the screening events were canceled. This time we are making the screening event even bigger and better for all the Harry Potter fans nationwide. Fans/Viewers will not only be able to watch a revamped version of the film but also enjoy a thematic festival that will be built and designed around the Harry Potter World. The screenings / festival will last for a whole week starting from 29th November till 5th December.



Pakistan: Harry Potter’s magical Hogwarts world now inside vintage GC University, Lahore campus

In the film, the vintage campus of GC University in Lahore has been reimagined to match the ambience of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

