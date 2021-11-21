What's new

'This is new and powerful India': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,502
-2
81,400
Country
China
Location
China
'India wants good ties with its neighbours, but...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, China

Pithoragarh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India wants good relations with its neighbours but warned that it will give a fitting reply to any country that attempts to occupy even an inch of its land.

Singh, a senior BJP leader, was in poll-bound Uttarakhand to launch the second leg of the 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' from Jhaulkhet Moonakot in Pithoragarh district.

"We want good ties with our neighbours. India has never attacked any country. Neither has it ever occupied a foreign territory. Having good ties with neighbours has been India's culture but some people don't understand this. I don't know whether it is their habit or temperament," he said.

Naming Pakistan, Singh said it keeps trying to destabilise India through terrorist activities and a stern message has already been given to it.

"We have given a clear message to our neighbour on the western border that if it crosses its limits, we will just not retaliate on the borders but can even cross over into its territory and do surgical and airstrikes," he said.

"We have one more neighbour (which does not seem to understand things)," the defence minister said without naming China.

Singh said he must make it clear that if there is an attempt by any country in the world to "occupy even an inch of our land, India will give a fitting reply to it".

Noting that everyone was aware of India's defining victory in 1971, Singh warned India's neighbours of not living under any delusion.

The defence minister said there was an attempt to create misapprehensions in Nepal about a road from Lipulekh Pass to Mansarovar through Dharchula that was inaugurated by him recently.

"But it has failed to affect our close cultural ties with Nepal," he said.

Conferring Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma with the honorary rank of Indian Army Chief recently is a reassertion of India's close cultural ties with Nepal, Singh said.

Launching the second leg of the 'Shaheed Samman Yatra', Singh said the state government should ensure that names of martyrs and the names of their villages should be inscribed on the Sainya Dham being built in Dehradun as a memorial tribute to them. Soil from homes of 1,734 martyrs' families in Uttarakhand is being collected in urns to be brought to Dehradun and used in the construction of the Sainya Dham, a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

zeenews.india.com

'India wants good ties with its neighbours, but...': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, China

"Having good ties with neighbours has been India's culture but some people don't understand this," Rajnath said.
zeenews.india.com zeenews.india.com
 
Last edited:
D

Darius77

BANNED
Feb 28, 2019
445
-7
910
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Beidou2020 said:
Spot on. I’m glad the US is hiring these Indians with fake degrees. It will weaken the US overtime. Great news for China.
Click to expand...
The Boeing 737 Max was outsourced to $9 an hour Indian "engineers" and we all know how well that worked out. I had posted a thread on that a while ago. Indians are culturally braggarts, loud mouths and generally filthy. I managed a team of Indian "engineers" on a project and even the "educated" ones are gross. I was invited to an engineers home for dinner and I kid you not everything was unclean and filthy. I pretended to eat but left soon after visiting the bathroom which was disgusting and you don't want to know. Yuck. Never going into a Hindu's home again.
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,006
-48
18,814
Country
China
Location
China
Darius77 said:
The Boeing 737 Max was outsourced to $9 an hour Indian "engineers" and we all know how well that worked out. I had posted a thread on that a while ago. Indians are culturally braggarts, loud mouths and generally filthy. I managed a team of Indian "engineers" on a project and even the "educated" ones are gross. I was invited to an engineers home for dinner and I kid you not everything was unclean and filthy. I pretended to eat but left soon after visiting the bathroom which was disgusting and you don't want to know. Yuck. Never going into a Hindu's home again.
Click to expand...
They know they lack intellectually, so they have to make it up in bragging and fake degrees. A truly backward culture.
 
D

Darius77

BANNED
Feb 28, 2019
445
-7
910
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Beidou2020 said:
They know they lack intellectually, so they have to make it up in bragging and fake degrees. A truly backward culture.
Click to expand...
Indian fake "doctors" have literally killed a lot of people in Australia. They have been quite a few horrendous cases, the one in Queensland was the worst. It also highlights slack due diligence in the west in accepting Indian fake credentials. Australia gives preference to Indians over Chinese now as they are subservient coolies who jump like slaves at every white masters command.
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,006
-48
18,814
Country
China
Location
China
Darius77 said:
Indian fake "doctors" have literally killed a lot of people in Australia. They have been quite a few horrendous cases, the one in Queensland was the worst. It also highlights slack due diligence in the west in accepting Indian fake credentials. Australia gives preference to Indians over Chinese now as they are subservient coolies who jump like slaves at every white masters command.
Click to expand...
West loves whoever is the most subservient and loyal to them. Indians play this role perfectly. Western countries are so gullible when it comes to India.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
Rajnath Singh warns Pak and China, says 'This is new and powerful India'
Replies
11
Views
213
maverick1977
maverick1977
Get Ya Wig Split
India deploys another 50,000 troops to its disputed border with China
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Featured US Has Delhi in a ‘Dilemma’: Former Indian PM's Advisor on US Threat of Sanctions over S-400 Deal
Replies
0
Views
2K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China Pushes the Boundary Longer the face-off continues greater will be the threat to India:Pravin Sawhney
Replies
4
Views
547
tower9
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
In 2021, India's Military Faces Myriad Challenges
Replies
0
Views
456
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom