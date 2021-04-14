What's new

This is How Weak Pakistani State is!

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
And no type 054a frigate, J10 or NASR missile is going to cure this weakness

A sitting member parliament shilling for an anti Pakistan terrorist like Amarullah Saleh right inside Pakistani parliament

And here same Amarullah Saleh shilling for this traitor in reuturn

Imagine this happening in Indian parliament. Indian member parliament agreeing with someone like Sheikh Rasheed on Kashmir. He would be lynched right in that parliament. This is the reason Indian soldiers are not dying like our soldiers


But here no action would be taken. This traitor would continue to enjoy perks and benefits paid by Pakistani tax payers while doing propaganda against state of Pakistan right in the parliament

Pakistan would have to rid its country of Aitcheson college liberals if it wants to save its soldiers and territory or else no weapon is going to save Pakistan
 
Air Wolf

Air Wolf

Oct 10, 2020
Areesh said:
And no type 054a frigate, J10 or NASR missile is going to cure this weakness

A sitting member parliament shilling for an anti Pakistan terrorist like Amarullah Saleh right inside Pakistani parliament

And here same Amarullah Saleh shilling for this traitor in reuturn

Imagine this happening in Indian parliament. Indian member parliament agreeing with someone like Sheikh Rasheed on Kashmir. He would be lynched right in that parliament. This is the reason Indian soldiers are not dying like our soldiers


But here no action would be taken. This traitor would continue to enjoy perks and benefits paid by Pakistani tax payers while doing propaganda against state of Pakistan right in the parliament

Pakistan would have to rid its country of Aitcheson college liberals if it wants to save its soldiers and territory or else no weapon is going to save Pakistan
Believe it or not various snakes in our political system are fed by establishment themselves. Establishment has a major role in not letting civilian setup gain strength. This will directly threaten their extracurricular activities.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Air Wolf said:
Believe it or not various snakes in our political system are fed by establishment themselves. Establishment has a major role in not letting civilian setup gain strength. This will directly threaten their extracurricular activities.
Imagine some Indian parliamentarian talking and supporting Pakistani perspective in Indian parliament

I doubt that guy would come out alive
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Areesh said:
And no type 054a frigate, J10 or NASR missile is going to cure this weakness

A sitting member parliament shilling for an anti Pakistan terrorist like Amarullah Saleh right inside Pakistani parliament

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1414662501183234054

And here same Amarullah Saleh shilling for this traitor in reuturn

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1414991863170351110

Imagine this happening in Indian parliament. Indian member parliament agreeing with someone like Sheikh Rasheed on Kashmir. He would be lynched right in that parliament. This is the reason Indian soldiers are not dying like our soldiers


But here no action would be taken. This traitor would continue to enjoy perks and benefits paid by Pakistani tax payers while doing propaganda against state of Pakistan right in the parliament

Pakistan would have to rid its country of Aitcheson college liberals if it wants to save its soldiers and territory or else no weapon is going to save Pakistan
I actually agree with you on this and if another person like him did this in any of the countries that neighbour Pakistan the guy would get a bullet in his head. But this issue is not anything to do with Aitcheson college liberals or Bajwa or any other leader. The exact same thing would happen under Sharif, Zardari or Musharaf. The underlying cause is the glue that holds Pakistan together is very weak. Essentially Pakistan is composite of four countries under a federation. Each province has it's own history and clusters around a ethnic group. This is fact and there is no point in denying this. Even elections demonstrate the divided nature of the nations voters. PTI, PPP, PML-N, BAP, MQM etc are all neatly configured with a specific voter base.

The only thing holding this rickety structure together is the army and even that tends to be heavily recruited from certain demographics but despite that it does have a national ethos.

Given this structural weakness there is always fear that if you push too hard it might de-stablize entire country. Thus the very soft, softy approach. After most of KPK, good chunk of Balochistan is just extension of historical Afghanistan.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Indus Pakistan said:
I actually agree with you on this and if another person like him did this in any of the countries that neighbour Pakistan the guy would get a bullet in his head. But this issue is not anything to do with Aitcheson college liberals or Bajwa or any other leader. The exact same thing would happen under Sharif, Zardari or Musharaf. The underlying cause is the glue that holds Pakistan together is very weak. Essentially Pakistan is composite of four countries under a federation. Each province has it's own history and clusters around a ethnic group. This is fact and there is no point in denying this. Even elections demonstrate the divided nature of the nations voters. PTI, PPP, PML-N, BAP, MQM etc are all neatly configured with a specific voter base.

The only thing holding this rickety structure together is the army and even that tends to be heavily recruited from certain demographics but despite that it does have a national ethos.

Given this structural weakness there is always fear that if you push too hard it might de-stablize entire country. Thus the very soft, softy approach. After most of KPK, good chunk of Balochistan is just extension of historical Afghanistan.
Nothing wrong in having a different point of view

Problem is open treachery like this snake Mohsin Dawar

Anyone speaking language of enemy shouldn't be member of Pakistani parliament. His life should be made hell instead of enjoying perks and privileges

This was not possible in 80s or 90s because Pakistani leadership was not obsessed with being a good boy for the America and the west. Today we love to get brownie points from West and for that we tolerate snakes like Mohsin Dawar
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
I don't know what to say to be honest.
And then people say I swear to much, what else am I to do after watching this Kanjar ki aulad speak.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Areesh said:
we tolerate snakes like Mohsin Dawar
You know he got elected? And how was that snake Altaf of London allowed to rule for decades and even be part of Musharaf's government? Dawaris not part of any govenment and has no rule over even a small town unlike Altaf.
 
L

Lincoln

Sep 2, 2018
Areesh said:
And no type 054a frigate, J10 or NASR missile is going to cure this weakness

A sitting member parliament shilling for an anti Pakistan terrorist like Amarullah Saleh right inside Pakistani parliament

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1414662501183234054

And here same Amarullah Saleh shilling for this traitor in reuturn

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1414991863170351110

Imagine this happening in Indian parliament. Indian member parliament agreeing with someone like Sheikh Rasheed on Kashmir. He would be lynched right in that parliament. This is the reason Indian soldiers are not dying like our soldiers


But here no action would be taken. This traitor would continue to enjoy perks and benefits paid by Pakistani tax payers while doing propaganda against state of Pakistan right in the parliament

Pakistan would have to rid its country of Aitcheson college liberals if it wants to save its soldiers and territory or else no weapon is going to save Pakistan
In the end, the bottomline is that he got elected by his constituency. He can speak, that's what the Parliament floor is for. None of what he said is illegal, or worthy of treachery. Can it cause bad image? Sure.
Can it be used for propaganda by enemies? Sure.

But, there's no better way to kill propaganda than to hit it with the truth. If our system is so flimsy that anyone can accuse us of supporting Taliban with arms, and we have nothing to show against it, then our system needs to be revamped.

It's time anyways, either there's going to be chaos in Afghanistan and we will need it to help us in stopping the refugee influx... or there will be peace in Afghanistan, and we will need it to help us in sending the refugees back.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Indus Pakistan said:
You know he got elected? And how was that snake Altaf of London allowed to rule for decades and even be part of Musharaf's government? Dawaris not part of any govenment and has no rule over even a small town unlike Altaf.
Altaf is past. Before that we had bhutto and his sons

You can't defend every other snake by bringing him in discussion
Lincoln said:
In the end, the bottomline is that he got elected by his constituency. He can speak, that's what the Parliament floor is for.

There's no better way to kill propaganda than to hit it with the truth. If our system is so flimsy that anyone can accuse us of supporting Taliban with arms, and we have nothing to show against it, then our system needs to be revamped.

It's time anyways, either there's going to be chaos in Afghanistan and we will need it to help us in stopping the refugee influx... or there will be peace in Afghanistan, and we will need it to help us in sending the refugees back.
He shouldn't be sitting in parliament considering the fact that less than 10% women voted in his consistency. That is what election commission rules say

But still he is sitting and spewing venom against Pakistan right from Pakistani parliament
 
Winchester

Winchester

Aug 12, 2014
That is why I have a bit of respect for the Baloch separatists. Those guys admit they take arms from India and are open about their intentions.

PTM snakes are ethno-fascist separatist
scumbags using the garb of constitutional rights.

Proper Snakes !!!
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Indus Pakistan said:
If it is open treachery why not file a lawsuit with the courts. Seriously?
Like courts any better

They are the same courts who released hundreds of TTP terrorists convicted by military courts

Get real racist. You know how weak and pathetic Pakistani institution are
 
