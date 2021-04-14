This is How Weak Pakistani State is!

And no type 054a frigate, J10 or NASR missile is going to cure this weakness
A sitting member parliament shilling for an anti Pakistan terrorist like Amarullah Saleh right inside Pakistani parliament
And here same Amarullah Saleh shilling for this traitor in reuturn
Imagine this happening in Indian parliament. Indian member parliament agreeing with someone like Sheikh Rasheed on Kashmir. He would be lynched right in that parliament. This is the reason Indian soldiers are not dying like our soldiers
But here no action would be taken. This traitor would continue to enjoy perks and benefits paid by Pakistani tax payers while doing propaganda against state of Pakistan right in the parliament
Pakistan would have to rid its country of Aitcheson college liberals if it wants to save its soldiers and territory or else no weapon is going to save Pakistan
