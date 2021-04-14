This is How Weak Pakistani State is!

I actually agree with you on this and if another person like him did this in any of the countries that neighbour Pakistan the guy would get a bullet in his head. But this issue is not anything to do with Aitcheson college liberals or Bajwa or any other leader. The exact same thing would happen under Sharif, Zardari or Musharaf. The underlying cause is the glue that holds Pakistan together is very weak. Essentially Pakistan is composite of four countries under a federation. Each province has it's own history and clusters around a ethnic group. This is fact and there is no point in denying this. Even elections demonstrate the divided nature of the nations voters. PTI, PPP, PML-N, BAP, MQM etc are all neatly configured with a specific voter base.



The only thing holding this rickety structure together is the army and even that tends to be heavily recruited from certain demographics but despite that it does have a national ethos.



Given this structural weakness there is always fear that if you push too hard it might de-stablize entire country. Thus the very soft, softy approach. After most of KPK, good chunk of Balochistan is just extension of historical Afghanistan.