This is how WB BJP funds its hate campaign - by using stolen funds from Bangladesh

Law enforcers looking into PK Halder’s lavish life in India

PK Haldar. Photo: File

Indian law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into how Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder managed to maintain a comfortable and lavish lifestyle in India after he fled to the neighboring country looting hundreds of crore taka from Bangladesh.

PK Halder was not only living a comfortable life in India but also led a luxurious life by posing as a citizen of the country in the name of Shibshankar Halder.

He obtained Indian voter ID card, ration card, and Aadhar card. Law enforcers also found Halder to be the owner of at least 20 houses in posh areas of Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore.

He also managed to float companies in India on the basis of fraudulently obtained identities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India arrested PK Haldar at Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal Saturday morning.

During the raid, ED found huge assets belonging to Halder and many important documents including land deeds.

According to the press release, ED is continuing raids in various places across West Bengal to find others connected to PK Haldar and his associates.

ED is looking for the ones who facilitated Haldar and his associates to continue their fraudulent and illegal activities in India.

Search is being conducted at 10 locations in search of Halder’s other illicit assets, the directorate said in the statement.

The Bankshall Special CBI Court of India has already remanded PK Halder for three days.

According to Indian media reports, as soon as the arrest of PK Halder came to light, the Bangladesh government has asking to bring PK Haldar and the rest of the accused back to Bangladesh and complete the trial there.

In Ashoknagar, PK Halder and his income tax lawyer Sukumar Mridha were neighbors for a long time, according to locals. They knew Mridha as a fishmonger. Mridha too has already been arrested.

According to locals, the two had close ties with several BJP leaders, ministers and MPs from the North 24 Parganas district.

PK Halder is a former Bangladeshi top banker who is a fugitive and wanted in Bangladesh for swindling over Tk 1,000 crore from different non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs).

Through dozens of name-only organisations, Halder and his associates misappropriated money from the NBFIs and amassed properties in Bangladesh while laundering the rest to Canada, Singapore and India.
 
ED raids 10 locations in Bengal in multi-crore Bangladesh bank fraud​

ED officials found that the suspects had set up companies in India on the basis of fake documents and also purchased immovable property at various places, including Kolkata.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided more than 10 locations in North and South 24 Parganas of West Bengal to nab three men who had cheated multiple banks in neighbouring Bangladesh. (HT FILE PHOTO.)


The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided more than 10 locations in North and South 24 Parganas of West Bengal to nab three men who had cheated multiple banks in neighbouring Bangladesh. (HT FILE PHOTO.)


Published on May 13, 2022 08:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided more than 10 locations in North and South 24 Parganas of Bengal to nab three men who, along with their associates, cheated multiple banks in Bangladesh of several hundred crore Bangladeshi taka and siphoned off the money to India.

The prime suspects are Bangladeshi nationals Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder and Pranesh Kumar Halder, the ED said in a statement. All the suspects had fraudulently obtained Indian citizenship papers.

“The money siphoned from Bangladesh was used for buying a huge quantity of land and property in Bengal and Kolkata,” an ED official said seeking anonymity.

“The money was taken as loan from various banks by companies that only exist on paper. Realising that they had been cheated, the banks informed the financial intelligence unit of the Bangladesh police that subsequently approached the Indian government,” the officer added.

Proshanta Kumar Halder has been living in Bengal posing as an Indian citizen. He used the name Shibshankar Halder after procuring a ration card issued by the Bengal government, Indian voter ID card as well as PAN and Aadhar card, the ED statement said. His associates also managed to get similar documents, the agency found during investigation.

ED officials found that the suspects had set up companies in India on the basis of these documents and also purchased immovable property at various places, including Kolkata.

The money embezzled in Bangladesh was siphoned to other countries as well, the statement said.
 
Scamster PK Halder arrested in India​

Charged with embezzling over Tk.11,000 crore​

15 May 2022
Scamstar PK Halder arrested in India


Staff Reporter :

Fugitive Bangladeshi and former NRB Global Bank Managing Director Proshanta Kumar Halder (PK Halder) along with five others, were arrested on charges of earning illegal assets in Ashoknagar of the Indian state of West Bengal on Saturday morning.

PK Halder was hiding in foreign countries to avoid police arrest after filling of a corruption case for earning illegal assets against him.
The arrest of PK Halder was made during multiple drives in at least nine places of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas by Indian intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) with the request of Bangladesh government.

PK Halder earned about Tk 933 crore, and invested in flats and hotels.

PK Halder was a fugitive in India’s West Bengal with 34 cases filed against him for several corruption allegations.

PK Halder has become the owner of Tk 933 crore in just 10 years, which has been mentioned in the chargesheet of ACC cases submitted to the court.

The bank accounts of 83 associates of PK Haldar have so far been suspended. Besides, land, houses, flats and other immovable property worth about Tk 933 crore have been seized.

To conceal the location of his illegal assets, PK Halder transacted money through 178 bank accounts. He deposited Tk6,080 crore in these accounts and withdrew Tk6,076 crore from them in his name and anonymously.

According to the ACC, PK Halder has swindled at least Tk11,000 crore from various organisations.

Meanwhile, 13 accused have been arrested and questioned on remand. Of them, 11 accused pleaded guilty in court under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan on Saturday told reporters that the Indian officials arrested PK Halder around noon.

According to the ACC chargesheet, PK Haldar bought land, flats and hotels in different parts of the country and outside the country anonymously. He became the owner of this huge assets between 2009 and 2019. But his legal asset is only about Tk 12 crore. He has also huge properties in the name of his close relatives.

Among the 35 cases against PK Haldar, there are cases of embezzlement as well as money laundering. PK Haldar has also smuggled Tk 80 crore to Canada.

According to Indian newspapers and agencies, PK Halder was hiding in a house in Ashok Nagar in the North 24 Pargana district. ED also arrested his five associates including his wife and brother.

"Now there are some formalities. If he has committed a crime under any Indian law, he will be taken to court there. He will be shown arrested under that law," said Khurshid Alam Khan.

He also noted that PK Halder will be handed over to Bangladesh under the Bangladesh-India extradition treaty.

"After extradition, he will be presented to the court in Bangladesh. Then remand will be sought from the ACC," he added.

All the suspects had fraudulently obtained Indian citizenship papers, reports Hindustan Times.

"The money siphoned from Bangladesh was used for buying a huge quantity of land and property in West Bengal and Kolkata," an ED official said seeking anonymity.

"The money was taken as loan from various banks by companies that only exist on paper. Realising that they had been cheated, the banks informed the financial intelligence unit of the Bangladesh police that subsequently approached the Indian government," the officer added.

PK Halder had been living in West Bengal posing as an Indian citizen. He used the name Shibshankar Halder after procuring a ration card issued by the West Bengal government, Indian voter ID card as well as PAN and Aadhar card, an ED statement said.

ED officials found that the suspects had set up companies in India on the basis of these documents and also purchased immovable property at various places, including Kolkata.

The money embezzled in Bangladesh was siphoned to other countries as well, the statement said.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case on 8 January 2020 against PK Halder for allegedly acquiring illegal assets worth around Tk.275 crore.

PK Halder, who has been absconding, acquired illegal assets worth around Tk426 crore in various illegal ways in his name and under various real and fake companies and individuals, according to the chargesheet.

PK Halder has embezzled around Tk3,500 crore from ILFSL, Tk2,200 crore from FAS Finance, Tk2,500 crore from Reliance Finance and Tk3,000 crore from People's Leasing. There is almost no mortgage against all these loans, so the chances of recovering the loans are slim, said the ACC.

After investigations, the ACC has already filed several cases.

INS_Vikrant said:
If they were funding a local state unit of BJP, then why are central agencies which are under Union Government headed by BJP itself are going after them.
This is an international case and embarrassing for leadership in both countries.

Notice I said WB BJP, not central BJP....
 

