This is how the FATF Grey List drama will play out.

Pakistan had only completed 1 point in Jan 2019.That has risen to 21.Only 6 partially addressed points left.Pakiatan will probably complete at least 4 of them by Feb 2021.This will warrant an on-site visit by the FATF time sometime between Feb and April.Then Pakistan will come out of the grey list in June.If Pakistan lags behind a bit, instead of June, we'll come out of the grey list by Oct 2021.This is how it'll play it.Save this thread.Table showing Pakistan's progress:FATF team*