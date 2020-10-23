This is how the FATF Grey List drama will play out.

Pakistan had only completed 1 point in Jan 2019.
That has risen to 21.
Only 6 partially addressed points left.
Pakiatan will probably complete at least 4 of them by Feb 2021.
This will warrant an on-site visit by the FATF time sometime between Feb and April.
Then Pakistan will come out of the grey list in June.
If Pakistan lags behind a bit, instead of June, we'll come out of the grey list by Oct 2021.
This is how it'll play it.
Save this thread.
Table showing Pakistan's progress:
