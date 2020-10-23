What's new

This is how the FATF Grey List drama will play out.

Pakistan had only completed 1 point in Jan 2019.
That has risen to 21.

Only 6 partially addressed points left.

Pakiatan will probably complete at least 4 of them by Feb 2021.

This will warrant an on-site visit by the FATF time sometime between Feb and April.

Then Pakistan will come out of the grey list in June.

If Pakistan lags behind a bit, instead of June, we'll come out of the grey list by Oct 2021.

This is how it'll play it.
Table showing Pakistan's progress:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1319652629363019784
FATF team*
 
FATF is dirty game and tool of US . but its good for forcing our looters to fix system .
I agree with you

But I think it's been largely positive for us, even if it's being used as a tool I genuinely think it has helped us try to control corruption and money laundering and bring in laws our politicians would never have allowed us to bring in otherwise
 
It is about time to put India in gray list or we go for International court against FATF
 
