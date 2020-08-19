This is how robots are part of the daily life in China Innovations that were believed would come in a far future are now a very certain reality in China. Features as Artificial Intelligence, face recognition and robots are part of the daily life here. I went to some places to show some examples of how robots are now making some basic tasks that improve time and efficiency in a very convenient way. For good or for bad, robots are now a reality that we will have to get accustomed sooner than later.