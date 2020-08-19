/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

This is how robots are part of the daily life in China

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by beijingwalker, Aug 19, 2020 at 10:44 AM.

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    This is how robots are part of the daily life in China
    Innovations that were believed would come in a far future are now a very certain reality in China. Features as Artificial Intelligence, face recognition and robots are part of the daily life here.

    I went to some places to show some examples of how robots are now making some basic tasks that improve time and efficiency in a very convenient way. For good or for bad, robots are now a reality that we will have to get accustomed sooner than later.

     
    - Singh Saab -

    - Singh Saab - FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Wow :oops: cool. Is this city Shenzen? Looks very developed. Btw is the guy the same from "Ownage Pranks"?
     
