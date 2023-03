Rana Sanaullah statements are running on TV that PTI and IK will be tried in court for Isb hearing and 'attack' on judicial complex and he will be brought to justice.



But then in next statement he says that a JIT will investigate the matter and bring forward a challan.



So basically abhi investigation hui nhn, FIR hai nhn, challan hai nhn, but the interior minister has already made up his mind that case banta hai aur kia hai aur saza kia hai.