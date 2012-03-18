This is how "Resonance-Ne" Radar (Egypt) nullifies the effect of stealth fighter aircrafts

That's terrific, bro. Just FYI, I never got your tag here. I think the tag system is not working on this new forum format so if you tag me somewhere else and I don't reply, don't think I'm blowing you off or anything like that. Just not getting them. Same with other members who've tagged me. Hopefully it gets fixed soon.Anyway, back to topic - the only thing that worries me with that radar is it's own defensive status. What is the Egyptian army employing to defend that tremendous radar setup which frankly is not miniscule by any standard. It's quite a massive setup that isn't mobile either for that matter and could be a target itself. As a matter of fact, let's just say that hypothetically the enemy realizes that it needs to take it out before sending its fighters in or launching the attack, then they either send cruise missiles or even F-35s to target it from 150 km away. What is its defense? I'm sure it's some form of SAM but how are they setting it up? It would be nice to know but that's obvioulsy asking a lot.What I would hope is the way they do have it set up is in different layers of SAMs starting from ones that are set up on the borders and coast. Then another line of SAMs halfway inland between the border and coast and the radar system. Then another series of batteries (preferably the S-300VM) set up at the radar site itself as the last line of defense. Use the heaviest and largest and most powerful SAM in the inventory as the last line of defense itself.And I think that the German-built IRIS-T-SL SAM system that Egypt bought 7 systems of would be thee one that would be used for the stealth aircraft themselves that the Resonance would pick up. So that one we've recently found out is used specifically for stealth aircraft and it made total sense why they bought it to go with this radar system.Then we have the Su-35S' function also. That aircraft will be designed be scrambled immediately and launched to hunt down F-35s coming in or loitering just at the periphery of its standoff range.So 4 layers to defend the Resonance stealth detection radar:1) Coastal & border SAM batteries2) Midway inland SAM batteries3) Final SAMs at the radar base in the S-300VM4) Su-35S' scrambled at some point to be determined because you don't want SAMs flying all over the place where they could bring down one of your own fighters. So maybe after the coastal SAMs should they fail to knock down the F-35s, and before they reach the midway batteries' range, would probably the time the Su-35S' are scrambled and launched to take down the F-35s. But it would be tricky for sure.