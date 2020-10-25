What's new

This is How Much NATO Countries Spend on Defense

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,339
-3
1,528
Country
United States
Location
United States
This is How Much NATO Countries Spend on Defense

Visualizing NATO Defense Spending by Country



This Is How Much NATO Countries Spend on Defense
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) exists for the sole purpose of facilitating a political and military alliance between almost 30 countries. All are obligated to one another in times of war, but some countries have much stronger militaries and defense systems than others.
Using data from NATO, this map reveals what each NATO member country spends on its own national defense.
Note: Numbers are 2021 projections.
Biggest NATO Defense Spenders
The U.S. spends more on defense than any other NATO country.
According to the 2021 estimates, U.S. defense spending will be close to $811 billion this year. On the other hand, the defense spending of all other NATO countries combined is projected to be $363 billion, meaning the U.S. will outspend all other countries by a whopping $448 billion.

NATO is based on building up forces and equipment for the goal of joint security and defense. And, despite the pandemic, many members did increase their spending in 2020.

However, not all countries contribute equally. The agreed-upon target for European NATO members, for example, is to spend 2% of GDP on defense by 2024, but many countries are not on track to meet this goal.

www.visualcapitalist.com

This is How Much NATO Countries Spend on Defense

How much does each country in the military alliance contribute to NATO defense spending? We break it down with this map.
www.visualcapitalist.com www.visualcapitalist.com
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
NATO members including the U.S. spent roughly $1.03 trillion on defense for 2020, said the report ($1.32T by 2024)
Replies
4
Views
386
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
faithfulguy
Fareed Zakaria: A battle the Pentagon knows how to win (Opinion)
Replies
1
Views
346
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Get Ya Wig Split
US-Philippines arms deal aims at South China Sea ($2,5B)
Replies
3
Views
354
aziqbal
aziqbal
The SC
THE GULF RISING Defense Industrialization in Saudi Arabia and the UAE
Replies
1
Views
480
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
The Ronin
Global defense spending sees biggest spike in a decade
Replies
4
Views
646
Stannis Baratheon
Stannis Baratheon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom