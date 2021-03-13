What's new

This is how Indian military killing kashmiri youth in fake encounters

In 18 june 2020 indian military arrested a kashmiri youth imran nabi dar from anatnag
Militant arrested from J&K's Anantnag

He said a pistol was recovered from the arrested militant, who had joined militancy on 10 May.
SRINAGAR: Security forces have apprehended a militant from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said on Thursday.

"In a joint operation, security forces apprehended terrorist Imran Nabi Dar late last night (Wednesday) near Janglat Mandi, Anantnag," the official said.

He said a pistol was recovered from the arrested militant, who had joined militancy on 10 May.

However after keeping him in jail for 16 month he has been killed in fake encounter yesterday

Justice for Bihari labourers; J&K Police kills Kulgam perpetrator in encounter [details]

The J&K Police killed LeT district commander Gulzar Ahmad Reshi of Kulgam and one other terrorist, both involved in the killings of two labourers from Bihar.
Justice for Bihari labourers; J&K Police kills Kulgam perpetrator in encounter [details]
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the killing of two migrant workers were killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Police and Army neutralised LeT district commander (Gulzar Ahmad Reshi) of Kulgam and one other, who were involved in killings of two poor labourers from Bihar on October 17 at Wanpoh," police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
The J&K Police acted on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Dragar, Chillipora, District Shopian, and a joint cordon and search operation was launched. A call for surrender and to lay down arms was made to the terrorists, but the trapped terrorists refused to surrender.

Two terrorists were killed after the security forces retaliated against the firing initiated by the terrorists. An AK rifle, and one UBGL were recovered from the encounter site. Two terrorists killed at Devsar, Kulgam were identified as Imran Nabi Dar of Redwani kulgam and Gulzar Ahmad Reshi of Gufbal Quimoh
 
Freedom fighters not terrorist.
You are terrorist india.
 
