This is how Imran Khan and his team gave NRO to themselves!!

LHC throws out death penalty for Musharraf Declares trial by special court unconstitutional, rules against retrospective effect given to an amendment in Article 6

NAB seeks early disposal of plea against Shaukat Tarin The former PPP minister has recently been inducted into Economic Advisory Council headed by PM Imran.

Meanwhile, the case of alleged money laundering against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza is under hearing.Let's see which cases ended after the PTI got the government due to lack of interest of prosecution.In April 2019, the NAB itself closed the inquiry into the helicopter case against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which case Khan had not even submitted his reply. He is now again using KP government helicopter for his political rallies.In 2020, an anti-terrorism court acquitted then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2014 Parliament attack case for lack of interest in the prosecution appointed by the PTI government.The NAB itself closed inquiries into illegal assets, money laundering and illegal recruitment against the Chaudhry brothers, Imran Khan's most important ally, in 2019 and again in 2021 on the basis of lack of evidence.Before the last inquiry was closed, Khan Sahib had gone to Chaudhry brothers' home to congratulate them, in return they agreed to vote for budget estimates.In 2020, the Lahore High Court abolished both the sentence and the trial court of military dictator Musharraf for treason.The PTI government's public prosecutor openly opposed the action against Musharraf.In 2021, Malam Jabba corruption case against former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI government Pervez Khattak etc. was closed by NAB itself.The NAB chairman described the case as a classic example of corruption and abuse of power.In March 2022, President Alvi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders were also acquitted in the 2014 Parliament attack case. It may be recalled that the prosecution team did not oppose the acquittal of the accused and refused to present any evidence or witness.Former minister for Finance placed a condition to to end his NAB cases before joining the IK Cabinet, and NAB obliged: