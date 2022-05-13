What's new

This is how Imran Khan and his team gave NRO to themselves!!

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
Meanwhile, the case of alleged money laundering against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza is under hearing.
Let's see which cases ended after the PTI got the government due to lack of interest of prosecution.

In April 2019, the NAB itself closed the inquiry into the helicopter case against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which case Khan had not even submitted his reply. He is now again using KP government helicopter for his political rallies.

1652426550628.png


1652426482632.png


In 2020, an anti-terrorism court acquitted then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2014 Parliament attack case for lack of interest in the prosecution appointed by the PTI government.

1652426550690.png


1652426534539.png

1652426550733.png


The NAB itself closed inquiries into illegal assets, money laundering and illegal recruitment against the Chaudhry brothers, Imran Khan's most important ally, in 2019 and again in 2021 on the basis of lack of evidence.
Before the last inquiry was closed, Khan Sahib had gone to Chaudhry brothers' home to congratulate them, in return they agreed to vote for budget estimates.

1652426857730.png


1652426840585.png

1652426857786.png


In 2020, the Lahore High Court abolished both the sentence and the trial court of military dictator Musharraf for treason.
The PTI government's public prosecutor openly opposed the action against Musharraf.

1652427165735.png

1652427183803.png

www.dawn.com

LHC throws out death penalty for Musharraf

Declares trial by special court unconstitutional, rules against retrospective effect given to an amendment in Article 6
www.dawn.com

In 2021, Malam Jabba corruption case against former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI government Pervez Khattak etc. was closed by NAB itself.
The NAB chairman described the case as a classic example of corruption and abuse of power.

1652427572727.png


In March 2022, President Alvi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders were also acquitted in the 2014 Parliament attack case. It may be recalled that the prosecution team did not oppose the acquittal of the accused and refused to present any evidence or witness.

1652427688053.png

1652427719347.png


Former minister for Finance placed a condition to to end his NAB cases before joining the IK Cabinet, and NAB obliged:

1652441752054.png


www.dawn.com

NAB seeks early disposal of plea against Shaukat Tarin

The former PPP minister has recently been inducted into Economic Advisory Council headed by PM Imran.
www.dawn.com


@wajihsheikh
 

AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
You cant hide your party incompetent by making such threads

Not a single case against them by your party all just buy media spread fake news.

take them to court simple

Inflation is all time high, reserves 28th months down and dollar all time high
 
mhosein

mhosein

May 8, 2018
The pot calling the kettle black! These people in pml-n, ppp and jui-f have zero integrity, failed character in trustworthiness, billions plundered from the National Wealth, rigged elections, bribed judges, corrupted Federal Agencies, removed Generals that they saw threatening, sent children to Western countries for citizenship, laundered Pakistan's wealth out to the same Western countries that got them into power.

Your political elites are traitors to the nation. Your politicians are liars, looters, thugs, murderers and a bunch low life narcissists. And you are yapping about a helicopter? Where is your Deen? Where is you Imaan? Where is your Ghairat? When will you (pml-n/ppp/jui-f) return the hundreds of billions stolen from Pakistan?
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

Jul 20, 2009
Is that all you got ?
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
Chutyapa bund ker. Waste of forum bandwidth.
Jahangir or ALeem aj kal kis party ka saath hain yeh be beta do.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
Problem is the law.
Anyone can make up a charge against anyone else. Police does nit investigate anything.
The courts are kangaroo courts.
There is no law at all on in Pakistan
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
Patwaris won't talk about corruption of Imran Khan if he too joins their Patwari league govt just like Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan did.
 

