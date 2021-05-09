What's new

This is how China is transforming city centers into spectacular giant light displays at night

This is how China is transforming city centers into spectacular giant light displays at night
Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou are just a few examples of how the cities are transforming the night scene, the skylines, buildings, parks, streets, all are turning into beautiful places to visit, walk around, take pictures at night. Xi’An is not an exception, we visited this beautiful pedestrian street during the first day of our trip, and it was such a great experience. It looks so nice, so beautiful and vibrant!
