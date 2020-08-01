/ Register

This is how Afghans wants to enter Pakistan

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Dalit, Aug 1, 2020 at 3:59 PM.

  Aug 1, 2020 at 3:59 PM #1
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:01 PM #2
    Dariush the Great

    Dariush the Great FULL MEMBER

    seems like an invasion
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:01 PM #3
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Thousands of Afghans bypassing officials without paperwork.

    This is entirely the fault of Pakistani officials and leaders.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:02 PM #4
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    It is a zoo bro. Which nation opens its border in such a fashion? Which country allows citizens from another nation to enter the country without official paperwork? Pakistan does.

    Our leaders are a complete failure. They have no ability to run a candyshop.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:03 PM #5
    Dariush the Great

    Dariush the Great FULL MEMBER

    Pakistan is too kind
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:04 PM #6
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Too foolish.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:04 PM #7
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    The video is of Torkham border, earlier this year.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:04 PM #8
    Mohammed al-Faruqi

    Mohammed al-Faruqi FULL MEMBER

    And this is how Pakistanis enter Europe.



    Whats your point?
     
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    How are you guys letting Palestinians cross Egypt for daily essentials?

    CAIRO — Al-Monitor revealed Feb. 14 that Egyptian authorities had begun the first phase for building a tall concrete wall on the border with the Gaza Strip. Tribal sources told Al-Monitor that the wall will extend from the Kerem Shalom crossing to the Rafah border crossing. Meanwhile, the Egyptian armed forces have not made any official announcement on the wall.

    Read more: https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/or...gaza-for-national-security.html#ixzz6Trd62Ztv
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:09 PM #10
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    It is from this year april.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:10 PM #11
    Valar.

    Valar. SENIOR MEMBER

    I remember this video and my comment on it's thread on PDF.

    This video is couple of months old during/after Corona Virus lockdown when border was closed and many Afghans were trapped in Pakistan and then finally border was opened and Afghans rushed towards Afghanistan from Pakistan.

    From the discription of video:

    Thousands of Afghan streamed across the Pakistan border to their homeland on Tuesday overwhelming authorities who had opened the frontier after more than two weeks of restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19. Video from the Torkham border crossing near the Khyber Pass showed large crowds of Afghans running through, apparently bypassing official attempts to check paperwork and enforce quarantine.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:10 PM #12
    Bilal.

    Bilal. SENIOR MEMBER

    Are they forcing their way through, bypassing document check and COVID SOPs? What is your point?
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:10 PM #13
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Compare this with my video where the gate is open and thousands are running into Pakistan without official paperwork. This is during the covid pandemic. This is what you people want? A lawless Pakistan? Where Afghans can just enter without proper visa and documentation?

    If you Egyptians and Arabs like Afghans so much take them in.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM #14
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    This is exactly the video. Thanks for posting the description. This is chaos. This is stupidity. This is madness and Pakistani officials are complicit. We are part of the problem.
     
  Aug 1, 2020 at 4:22 PM #15
    Pandora

    Pandora SENIOR MEMBER

    Ever seen how Egyptians enter Europe? Dont act like you are some First world country. Secondly compare the video up there and video you put here to get your answer.
     
