This is how Afghans wants to enter Pakistan

I remember this video and my comment on it's thread on PDF.



This video is couple of months old during/after Corona Virus lockdown when border was closed and many Afghans were trapped in Pakistan and then finally border was opened and Afghans rushed towards Afghanistan from Pakistan.



From the discription of video:



Thousands of Afghan streamed across the Pakistan border to their homeland on Tuesday overwhelming authorities who had opened the frontier after more than two weeks of restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19. Video from the Torkham border crossing near the Khyber Pass showed large crowds of Afghans running through, apparently bypassing official attempts to check paperwork and enforce quarantine.

