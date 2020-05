10:10, 17-May-2020

People still remember the time when everyone had to stay at home during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. While the lockdown suspended almost all the daily operation activities, it thrived however online businesses and the delivery services, served as a link which had helped millions get all the daily essentials without leaving their home.In China, the delivery service industry goes far beyond food — it's a platform for multiple errands and the pandemic makes sure that everyone is aware of it.Data published by Chinese delivery apps showed that, the volume of non-food orders grew by more than 77 percent during the Chinese New Year holiday period, a time when people stayed home due to the coronavirus outbreak. Among others, consumers purchased over five million face masks through delivery apps.At the early stage of the outbreak, delivery services in China also took on the responsibility to send medical supplies donated from home and abroad to hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in China.In fact, long before the epidemic, delivery industry in China has developed diversified services tailored for different needs.The widespread popularity of mobile internet and the diverse demands of customers further foster the growth of the industry, while it is the epidemic that brings the industry to the spotlight as people made orders ranging from food, medicines to kitchenware, books and home fitness equipment via internet to help them go through the difficult time.China's delivery industry has experienced a remarkable growth since 2015 and the trend will proceed after the pandemic.A report jointly published by Meituan and Chinese Restaurant Association showed that, from 2015 to 2018, the amount of transactions conducted in the delivery industry has increased by 2.42 times.In 2019, the transaction amount is expected to reach 603.5 billion yuan (85.03 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for approximately 15 percent of the total income of the catering industry in China.The rapid development of the industry is a result of its low price, fast speed and product diversity. Taking the food delivery as an example, from ordering food on the platform to the delivery boys arriving right at the registered address, the whole process usually takes 10-30 minutes with a delivery fee (sometimes for free) ranging from 1-5 yuan (less than one U.S. dollar). If the delivery takes longer than the allocated time, a compensation will be granted.So far, Chinese delivery platforms has 420 million registered users, 5.9 million businesses together with at least 6.98 million full-time delivery workers.Thanks to the widespread popularity of mobile internet and the diverse demands of customers, delivery for literally everything is no longer a slogan. Instead, the delivery services have already become an inseparable part of people's daily lives.As a beneficiary to modern technology, China's delivery industry will surely play an important role in stimulating China's economy and keep bringing convenience to people's lives.