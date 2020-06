I don't know you guys are fighting ? It doesn't matter 40 chinese died or 100. It's not a numbers game for f##k sake. And who r fighting over numbers, have nothing to do with Army.



All im interested is my soldiers died for what? Did the Chinese moved away? If not than we lost big time.



It's not the losing that matters it's the way you lost and the response that's matter. Im a sikh so very frustrated to see sikh soldier in martyrs list. No soldier deserve this type of death. Atleast during kargil we died doing something impossible.

I just hope the officers who surrendered none of them is sikh.Otherwise I would be so sad. Already after seeing govt response, feeling sorry for those who died for nothing for their country. All were very young , whole life gone & for what ? So that govt later start talks with chinese.



And flame me I don't care, A soldier gives his life cause he has faith in his officer or leader that after his death others will take his place. If 1 knew that he's fighting for nothing & after his death the fight will be over.... I'm just hopi g against hope that because of Bihar elections Modi gives free hand to Army.

