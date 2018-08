This is a reminder how the America MIC tried to take down 7 countries in only 5 years

They tried and failed in Yemen, Syria. Still won't buy their F-16. They failed in Egypt. Now Egypt buys MiG-29 biggest order since the end of the cold war. They failed in Iran. Still won't buy their F-16. Ditto Lebanon. Failed in Algeria in the 90s and 2000s. Still won't buy their F-16. Took thousands of lives to take down Iraq but subsequently only a couple dozen F-16. Don't even have AMRAAM. Iraq buying MiG-35 to replace F-16 and T-90 to replace M1 and bought Mi-28 and Mi-35. Only Morocco, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain buy F-15 and F-16. Not much success for the America MIC. Oh well. Better luck next time.